Prince Harry and Meghan Labeled ‘Hypocrites’ for Message to Kate But the Sussexes Are ‘Desperately Sorry’ and ‘Wrestling With Guilt’ Now

The big question everyone had after Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement following Kate's cancer diagnosis is if a reconciliation is in the cards. Here's what an expert thinks.

Following the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) announcement about her cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news as well. That’s because many royal watchers were waiting to see if they would release a statement regarding the princess, and they did.

The couple issued a message that read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

That wish for their sister-in-law wasn’t well received by everyone and left the Sussexes open to criticism. However, no matter what the outside world may think a royal commentator believes that for Harry and Meghan, this could be a step toward reconciling with the royals since they must be feeling “desperately sorry” now and are likely “wrestling with guilt.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s message picked apart online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duke and duchess’s message to the princess was slammed by a number of royal watchers and many people online.

Some had a problem with the statement being so brief and “generic” while others called it “tasteless” since they made it a point to call her Kate and not the Princess of Wales. Harry and his wife were also labeled as “hypocrites” for saying anything at all after the many attacks they launched against the princess and Prince William over the years.

As royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop noted: “Immediately the internet naysayer jumped on this message with accusations of hypocrisy and anger, wishing they would ‘just shut up.’ The inference was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no right to express sympathy given previous criticism Harry and Meghan have lobbed in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ direction.”

She added: “This is a predictably unforgiving, naïve approach to family relations. Sibling arguments and tensions are as old as life itself, but when the chips are down — when cancer comes knocking — that is when we remember what really matters. Harry is no different from the rest of us in that respect.”

Expert says Sussexes will be grappling with different emotions now

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to greet mourners on the long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA PoolGetty Images

Dunlop went on to explain that something like this is going to stir up several different emotions for Harry and perhaps Meghan as well, and may even bring everyone closer together as the Sussexes are likely feeling some “regret” and “guilt” now.

She told The Mirror: “The Duke of Sussex is a man in tune with his emotions, a man who grew up from the age of 12 without a mother. He knows this isn’t about him, it’s about Kate and the gravity of her condition. He will feel desperately sorry and worried for his brother and sister-in-law, and yes, probably regretful too. Right now Harry (and to an extent Meghan) will be wrestling with all sorts of conflicting emotions: guilt, love, even loneliness, miles from their British family.

“The duke will need space to come to terms with what is a massive shift in priorities on the other side of the Atlantic, in a family that he ultimately loves, but has been estranged from. This is a time for healing … They need each other. Our royal family is stronger together.”