Here's what a few royal commentators are saying about King Charles possibly abdicating in favor of Prince William and Kate and how "wildly jealous" that would make the Sussexes.

Ever since it was announced that the Danish monarch decided to abdicate the throne in a move that was well-received by the public in Denmark, there’s been chatter about whether the British royals would follow suit. That talk picked up following the news that King Charles III had a procedure for an enlarged prostate, which required a brief hospital stay before he returned home to recover.

While most agree being the monarch is something King Charles has prepared for his entire life so he won’t abdicate now in favor of his oldest son Prince William, some argue that he should. And at least one commentator believes if that were to happen, it would cause chaos because of how “jealous” Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be with William and Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) being the new king and queen.

Experts say Meghan would be ‘foaming at the mouth’ if Kate becomes queen earlier than expected

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to become king and queen one day. But if King Charles were to abdicate in the very near future like some are suggesting, many believe it would really rattle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Author and commentator Peter Lloyd told GB News: “I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job, purely because I would love to see the reaction of Harry and Meghan. Imagine how delicious that would be to see them foaming at the mouth over William becoming king?”

Host Mark Dolan then chimed in: “They’d be wild and jealous … Catherine would be Queen!”

Other commentators agree Meghan is ‘jealous’ of Kate because the duchess wanted to be queen

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2018 | Yui MokPA Images via Getty Images

These comments aren’t the first time royal watchers have accused the Duchess of Sussex of being extremely jealous of the Princess of Wales because of the fact that Kate will be queen and she will not.

Author and investigative journalist Tom Bower told Closer: “Meghan Markle is jealous of everything Kate Middleton has … Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted. Meghan wants to be the queen. She doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry]. Meghan could never trump Kate.”

And following the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries in late 2022, commentator Sophie Corcoran declared: “This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealousy of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist. Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Meghan will never be the center of attention.”