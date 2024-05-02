The farmers have a big decision ahead of them. After weeks of tough choices about which women to send home (and some surprising self-eliminations), the four stars of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife are down to their final two daters. Who will they choose? Here are the women who are still in the running heading into the show’s May 9 season finale, plus some predictions about who each guy might choose.

Farmer Nathan: Taylor and Allye

Taylor and Nathan | ©2024 Fox Media LLC

Nathan, 23, is a fourth-generation citrus farmer and rancher from Florida. He’s the youngest of this season’s four farmers and is faced with choosing between Allye, 25, a digital marketing specialist from Tuscon, and Taylor, 25, a hairstylist from Dallas. Nathan visited Allye’s family in the April 25 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife. He’ll get to know Taylor’s family this week.

Who will he choose? As of now, the odds are in Taylor’s favor. Nathan seems to have a stronger connection to her than to Allye, as evidenced by the fact that he hasn’t even kissed the latter but has already locked lips multiple times with Taylor. But could things change after his hometown visit with Taylor? Anything is possible in the world of reality TV.

Farmer Ty: Megan and Melody

Melody and Ty | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

Divorced dad Ty, 42, has narrowed his pool of ladies down to Megan, 31, and Melody, 31. Megan is a teacher from Nashville. Melody is a traveling nurse from Yonkers, New York. In last week’s episode, Ty headed from Missouri to New York to meet Melody’s family. This week, he’ll get to know Megan’s family.

Who will he choose? City girl Melody might not be suited to farm life. (Her family was seriously confused by the lack of Ubers in rural Missouri.) Plus, the revelation that her mom basically signed her up for the show raises questions about her commitment to the process. Megan seems to be better prepared to make the transition to farm life. She’s also clicked with his 12-year-old daughter. Chances are, Ty invites Megan to join him on his farm.

Farmer Mitchell: Sydney and Kait

Sydney and Mitchell | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

Mitchell, 27, a first-generation farmer from Mt. Juliet, Tenn., will have to choose between Sydney, 22, a construction worker from New Jersey, and Kait, 23, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles. Mitchell met Sydney’s family in the April 25 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife. He’ll visit Kait’s hometown on May 2.

Who will he choose? Sydney seems like a solid match for Mitchell. Unlike some women on Farmer Wants a Wife, she won’t balk at the hard work it takes to run a farm. Plus, she already has sheep at her home in New Jersey. But Mitchell is also drawn to Kait, whom he thinks brings out the best in him. Plus, Kait has the seal of approval from his mom. This one is a tough call, but Sydney might have the edge.

Farmer Brandon: Grace and Emerson

Brandon and Emerson | ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: FOX

After Joy’s surprising decision to leave Brandon’s farm early because she wasn’t ready for him to meet her family, he was left with two women on his potato farm in Colorado. Grace, 25, is a communications associate from Caledonia, Wisc., where she lives with her parents and twin sister. Emerson, 26, was a late addition to the show’s cast. The college counselor from Elkhart, Iowa, arrived on Brandon’s farm midway through the season. Brandon had his family visit with Grace in the April 25 episode. He’ll visit Emerson’s hometown in the May 2 episode.

Who will he choose? Both Grace and Emerson are solid picks for Brandon. But is either really willing to uproot themselves for life in a remote town in Colorado? Spoilers for Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 suggest that he ends up alone.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

