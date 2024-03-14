Will Mitchell, Nathan, Ty, and Brandon find love? We'll find out when the 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 finale airs May 9.

Will these four lonely farmers find love? Or will they have to ride off into the sunset alone? Fans will find out what’s next for Farmer Mitchell, Farmer Ty, Farmer Brandon, and Farmer Nathan on the season finale of the Fox reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife.

The ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 finale airs May 9

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premiered Feb. 1 on Fox. The show – which is the second attempt at a U.S. version of the popular reality franchise – follows four farmers and the city girls who hope to win their hearts.

Each of the four farmers started their journey with eight potential matches. By the season’s end, they’ll have to choose just one who they’d like to invite to join them on their farm permanently. But they might not all get a happy ending. A spoiler from one cast member hints that Farmer Brandon ends up alone. Fans will find out if that’s true when the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 finale airs Thursday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Which women are still in the running to win a farmer’s heart?

At the beginning of the season, 32 women were in the running to win a farmer’s heart. Twelve were eliminated in the first episode, when each guy selected five ladies to join him on his farm.

Thirteen women remain heading into episode 6, which airs March 14.

Farmer Brandon sent Brooklyn, one of his five daters, home earlier in the season. Two more women – Annelyse and Reba – self-eliminated in episode 5. That leaves just Grace and Joy in the running for the Colorado guy’s affections.

Farmer Nathan is down to three women: Taylor, Kristin, and Allye. The citrus grower and cattle rancher from Florida, sent Rachel home in episode 4. Mackenzie, his fifth pick, went home early in the season because of a family emergency.

Four women remain on Farmer Ty’s farm in Missouri. The divorced dad to a 12-year-old daughter is still deciding between Melody, Brooke, Megan, and Amy.

Finally, there’s Farmer Mitchell. The first-generation farmer from Mt. Juliet, Tenn., sent home Brittany in episode 3. Melanie, Kait, Kiana, and Sydney remain on the farm.

A big twist is coming on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

The farmers are already having a hard time juggling their feelings for the different women. And things are about to get even more complicated on the next installment of Farmer Wants a Wife. A “shocking twist” in the March 14 episode shakes things up in a big way when each guy gets the chance to bring a new woman back to the farm.

Here’s the episode synopsis from Fox:

“On their solo dates, the farmers and their ladies form stronger bonds, but this will be put to the test when Jennifer Nettles arranges a surprise for the farmers that is an irresistible opportunity. The farmers have to make the big decision of whether or not to take Jennifer up on her offer and risk putting existing connections on the farms in jeopardy on the all-new ‘Temptation Strolls into Town.’”

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

