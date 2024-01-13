Meet Mitchell, Nathan, Ty, and Brandon, the four country guys hoping to find love on season 2 of Fox's 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

Yee-haw! These country boys are looking for love – but will they find it with a city gal? Four more farmers will try to find their perfect partner when Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres on Feb. 1. Let’s meet the cast that Fox has rounded up for the new season of the reality dating show.

Meet the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 farmers

[L-R] Brandon, Mitchell, Nathan, and Ty | Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

This season’s farmers are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers.

Ty, 42, lives in his hometown of Sikeston, Missouri, where he has a 50-acre farm with horses and roping cattle. A divorced dad to a 12-year-old daughter, Ty is looking for the right person to join him on life’s journey.

Mitchell, 27, is a first-generation farmer in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. While his parents and siblings have traditional, white-collar careers, he’s embraced the outdoor life. Mitchell’s farm features a charming, 19th-century cabin and is surrounded by woods and wildlife. The only thing that’s missing is the perfect woman to share it with.

Brandon, 29, is a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colo. His 1,000-acre farm is a world away from the big city. The closest town has a single stoplight surrounded by wide open spaces.

“Dating in a small town is very hard,” he admits in the teaser for the new season (via YouTube).

Brandon’s hoping to find the right person to join him in the Centennial State, but will this season’s ladies be put off by living so far away from big-city amenities?

Nathan, 23, grew up working on his family farm and citrus groves in Florida. A fourth-generation farmer, he lives on a 300-acre property and also has a 500+ acre cattle ranch. While he’s the youngest of this season’s four farmers, the death of his dad when he was 12 forced him to grow up quickly. He returned to run the family farm after college and now is looking forward to starting a new chapter with the love of his life.

“I’m looking for my forever person,” he says in the teaser.

Which of these 32 women will win a farmer’s heart?

[L-R] Allison, Annellyse, Emily, and Kiana from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | Michael Becker / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Ty, Mitchell, Brandon, and Nathan will choose from 32 women who’ve decided to give dating a country guy a try. After getting to know all the ladies, each guy will select five women to come back to his farm, where they’ll get a real taste of rural life.

Meet the women looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2:

Allison, a sales rep from Holly, Mich.

Allye, a digital marketing specialist from Tucson

Amy, a real estate agent from Palm Beach, Fla.

Annellyse, a professional dancer from Miami

Ashley, a behavior analyst from Shingle Springs, Calif.

Brit, an ER nurse from Nashville

Brittany, a model from Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Brooke, an executive assistant from Sarasota, Fla.

Brooklyn, a makeup artist from Washington, Utah

Christina, a real estate developer from Laurel Hollow, New York

Destiny, a cheer coach from Los Angeles

Emily, a healthcare recruiter from Phoenix

Erin, an event planner from Georgetown, Texas

Grace, a communications associate from Caledonia, Wisc.

Joy, a radiologic tech from Jacksonville, Fla.

Kait, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles

Kandice, a social media coordinator from Denver

Kiana, a dog trainer from Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Kiara, a youth development worker from Tracy, Calif.

Kristin, a hair stylist from Roseville, Calif.

Lexie, a dog day care owner from Cross, Ga.

Madison, a social media manager from Los Angeles

Makenzie, a registered nurse from Morrow, Ohio

Megan, a teacher from Nashville

Melanie, who works in bottle service in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Melogy, a nurse from Yonkers, New York

Rachel, who works in marketing and PR in Houston

Ray, a photographer from Los Angeles

Reba, a bar supervisor from Spearfish, South Dakota

Sydney, a construction worker from Sweetwater, New Jersey

Tayana, an insurance specialist from Chambersburg, Penn.

Taylor, a hairstylist from Dallas

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

