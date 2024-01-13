‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Is Back in 2024, and These 4 Guys Are Looking for Love
Yee-haw! These country boys are looking for love – but will they find it with a city gal? Four more farmers will try to find their perfect partner when Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres on Feb. 1. Let’s meet the cast that Fox has rounded up for the new season of the reality dating show.
Meet the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 farmers
This season’s farmers are Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers.
Ty, 42, lives in his hometown of Sikeston, Missouri, where he has a 50-acre farm with horses and roping cattle. A divorced dad to a 12-year-old daughter, Ty is looking for the right person to join him on life’s journey.
Mitchell, 27, is a first-generation farmer in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. While his parents and siblings have traditional, white-collar careers, he’s embraced the outdoor life. Mitchell’s farm features a charming, 19th-century cabin and is surrounded by woods and wildlife. The only thing that’s missing is the perfect woman to share it with.
Brandon, 29, is a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colo. His 1,000-acre farm is a world away from the big city. The closest town has a single stoplight surrounded by wide open spaces.
“Dating in a small town is very hard,” he admits in the teaser for the new season (via YouTube).
Brandon’s hoping to find the right person to join him in the Centennial State, but will this season’s ladies be put off by living so far away from big-city amenities?
Nathan, 23, grew up working on his family farm and citrus groves in Florida. A fourth-generation farmer, he lives on a 300-acre property and also has a 500+ acre cattle ranch. While he’s the youngest of this season’s four farmers, the death of his dad when he was 12 forced him to grow up quickly. He returned to run the family farm after college and now is looking forward to starting a new chapter with the love of his life.
“I’m looking for my forever person,” he says in the teaser.
Which of these 32 women will win a farmer’s heart?
Ty, Mitchell, Brandon, and Nathan will choose from 32 women who’ve decided to give dating a country guy a try. After getting to know all the ladies, each guy will select five women to come back to his farm, where they’ll get a real taste of rural life.
Meet the women looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2:
- Allison, a sales rep from Holly, Mich.
- Allye, a digital marketing specialist from Tucson
- Amy, a real estate agent from Palm Beach, Fla.
- Annellyse, a professional dancer from Miami
- Ashley, a behavior analyst from Shingle Springs, Calif.
- Brit, an ER nurse from Nashville
- Brittany, a model from Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- Brooke, an executive assistant from Sarasota, Fla.
- Brooklyn, a makeup artist from Washington, Utah
- Christina, a real estate developer from Laurel Hollow, New York
- Destiny, a cheer coach from Los Angeles
- Emily, a healthcare recruiter from Phoenix
- Erin, an event planner from Georgetown, Texas
- Grace, a communications associate from Caledonia, Wisc.
- Joy, a radiologic tech from Jacksonville, Fla.
- Kait, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles
- Kandice, a social media coordinator from Denver
- Kiana, a dog trainer from Hermosa Beach, Calif.
- Kiara, a youth development worker from Tracy, Calif.
- Kristin, a hair stylist from Roseville, Calif.
- Lexie, a dog day care owner from Cross, Ga.
- Madison, a social media manager from Los Angeles
- Makenzie, a registered nurse from Morrow, Ohio
- Megan, a teacher from Nashville
- Melanie, who works in bottle service in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Melogy, a nurse from Yonkers, New York
- Rachel, who works in marketing and PR in Houston
- Ray, a photographer from Los Angeles
- Reba, a bar supervisor from Spearfish, South Dakota
- Sydney, a construction worker from Sweetwater, New Jersey
- Tayana, an insurance specialist from Chambersburg, Penn.
- Taylor, a hairstylist from Dallas
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.
