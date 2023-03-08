Fox’s ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Isn’t the First U.S. Version of the Reality Series

Will these heartland hunks be able to find love? Fox’s new reality series Farmer Wants a Wife follows four eligible bachelors who are searching for the perfect woman to complete their down-home life. The ultra-country guys will meet a group of single ladies who are hoping to ditch the comforts of the city for the charm of the country.

If the dating show’s concept sounds a bit familiar, that’s because this isn’t the first time Farmer Wants a Wife has aired in the U.S. A different version of the series – which is based on a British reality show of the same name – aired in 2008.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is popular worldwide

The original version of Farmer Wants a Wife premiered in the U.K. in 2001. The show has since gone on to air in 35 countries, including in Australia, where it’s lasted 12 seasons. And for a reality dating series, the franchise has an impressive success rate, resulting in 180 marriages and over 400 children. (Take that, Married at First Sight.)

A version of the reality dating showed aired on the CW in 2008

Given how popular Farmer Wants a Wife is worldwide, it’s not surprising that someone has brought the show to U.S. TV screens before. Back in 2008, one season of the reality dating series aired on the CW.

That version of Farmer Wants a Wife featured just one bachelor – a Missouri farmer named Matt – and 10 women vying for his affection. He eventually choose Brooke, who lived in Hermosa Beach, Calif. According to a report in the Orange County Register, they continued to pursue a relationship after filming ended.

Though Matt and Brooke managed to make a connection on the show, critics panned series. EW said it was “trying to be juicy, stupid fun, but it isn’t smart enough.” Viewers weren’t impressed either, apparently, and the CW did not renew the show for a second season.

Will the new version of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ be more successful?

Fox is surely hoping that its new take on Farmer Wants a Wife will be more successful than the 2008 series. One change producers have made to make things more interesting is upping the number of bachelors from one to four. They are:

Ryan Black from Shelby, North Carolina

Allen Foster from Santa Fe, Tenn.

Hunter Grayson from Watkinsville, Georgia

Landon Heaton from Coyle, Okla.

Each farmer will meet their group of hopeful singles and they’ll mutually choose each other. Then, the women will be invited to experience what life is really like on their guy’s farm, whether it’s tending to the land, feeding cattle, baling hay, or handling behind-the-scenes business operations. The farmers will get a chance to see how the ladies react to rural life, while the women will have to decide whether dealing with some of the inconveniences of farm living is worth it if it means finding true love.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

