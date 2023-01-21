‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couples Are Still Together in 2023?

The wedding ceremonies might be legally binding, but not every Married at First Sight marriage lasts forever. Most couples who say “I do” on the Lifetime reality show eventually get divorced. Over 15 completed seasons, just 24% of couples have stayed together. So, which MAFS couples have gone the distance? Here are the 14 Married at First Sight couples who are still together in 2023.

One couple from the first season of ‘Married at First Sight’ is still together

'Married at First Sight' couple Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis

It wasn’t love at first sight for The Bachelor’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner when they met at the altar in Married at First Sight’s first season, which aired in 2014. (She cried when she first saw him, and they weren’t tears of joy.) But despite that rough start, a connection grew. Today, they’re still married with two kids and have the title of the show’s longest-lasting couple.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from season 5 are still married

Married at First Sight’s first season was a relative success. In addition to Jamie and Doug, one of the other three couples, Courtney and Jason, also stayed married for several years before divorcing in 2019. But after that, there was a long stretch of marriages that didn’t work out. It wasn’t until season 5 that another couple found lasting love. Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are one of the show’s most drama-free couples. They now have two kids and are still happily married.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from ‘MAFS’ Season 6 have a daughter

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre’s marriage was filled with ups and downs. Though at several points, it seemed like the Boston couple might call it quits, things changed when Shawniece got pregnant. The couple revealed their happy shortly after the season finale aired and welcomed a daughter in August 2018. They are still together today.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd are still going strong

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd said “I do” in Married at First Sight Season 7. The Dallas couple had one of the most conflict-free relationships viewers have ever seen on the show, and few fans were surprised when they decided to say yes on Decision Day. They now have two children, a daughter born in October 2019 and a son born in December 2020.

Two couples from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 are still married

Married at First Sight Season 8 stands out as one of the rare seasons where more than one couple went the distance. Sparks flew between Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller right from the start, but eventually they developed more than just a physical connection, which continues to this day.

Fellow season 8 couple Kristin Killingsworth and Keith Dewar hit a number of roadblocks early in their marriage, including a disagreement about when they wanted to start a family. But they worked through their differences. They said yes on Decision Day and bought a home together not long after the show ended.

Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson from season 9 stayed together

Married at First Sight Season 9 couple Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson delivered plenty of fireworks during their time on the show. The most memorable may have been when Beth complained that they were having “basic caucasian sex.” Though some fans thought there was no way the Charlotte couple would last, they said yes on Decision Day and have remained together ever since.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie had a baby in 2021

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie also got married on Married at First Sight’s Charlotte season. The couple struggled with communication issues but eventually grew closer. By the time they got to Decision Day, they knew they wanted to stay together and see what the future held. In February 2021, Deonna gave birth to the couple’s first child, a boy named Declan.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd were the only lasting couple from the D.C. season

Married at First Sight’s chaotic tenth season definitely brought the drama. Two of the five couples got divorced, while two others actually had their marriages annulled. Ultimately, the only couple that lasted was Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd. They bonded immediately after meeting at the altar and welcomed their first child, a boy named Westin, in November 2021.

Karen Landry and Miles Williams found their happily ever after

Miles Williams and Karen Landry’s marriage didn’t get off to the strongest start. It took time for them to settle into their relationship, and it didn’t help that the show’s New Orleans season was filmed during the early stages of COVID-19 shutdowns. But both Karen and Miles were committed to the process and ended up deciding to stay together. Though there have been rumors the pair have since separated, they have not publicly announced a divorce.

Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya recently welcomed a baby boy

Miles’s good friend Woody also said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 11. He wed Amani Aliyya, with whom he had an instant connection at the altar. Though the pandemic put a strain on their new relationship, they powered through and are still married today. In June 2022, Amani gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales from ‘Married at First Sight’ Atlanta are still together

Chris Williams and Paige Banks might be the most memorable couple from Married at First Sight Season 12 (for all the wrong reasons), but it was Briana Myles and Vincent Morales who were the real all-stars of the Atlanta season. Their marriage endured after the cameras went away, and in January 2023, Briana gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Aury Bella.

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson split, but appear to be back together

On-again, off-again couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are the one pair from Married at First Sight’s second Boston season who are still together. Their rocky relationship was controversial with the show’s fans. They worried about Olajuwon’s treatment of his wife, including harsh comments about her domestic skills and a blow-up over a dating app on her phone. The two decided to stay married on Decision Day, but in November 2022, they announced they were divorcing. However, they reconciled a few weeks later, and all signs on their social media accounts point to them still being together as of early 2023.

San Diego couple Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago said yes on Decision Day

Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago from Married at First Sight Season 15 had their rough moments on the show. Miguel had a hard time dealing with Lindy’s emotional outbursts, while she worried he wasn’t fully committed to their marriage. But they both said yes on Decision Day. They haven’t shared any updates on their relationship since the show’s reunion special, and as far as we know, they are still together.

