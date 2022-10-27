‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Decision Day Recap: [Spoiler] Says Yes, Then Changes Their Mind

We knew going into Decision Day that Married at First Sight Season 15 wasn’t going to have a 100% success rate. Morgan and Binh called it quits before the eight weeks were up, leaving just four couples remaining at the end of the two-month process. Did any of them decide to stay together for good? We found out during the show’s Oct. 26 episode, and the results may surprise you.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15’s Oct. 26 episode.]

Still together: Stacia and Nate

Nata and Stacia from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

We kick things off with Stacia and Nate. They were one of the better-matched couples on this season of Married at First Sight and a pair we predicted would choose to stay together on Decision Day. (Nate even calls Stacia his “twin flame.”) But that doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing in their marriage. Stacia worries that Nate is immature and is concerned that he doesn’t trust her because of lingering trauma from his relationship with his mom. Nate feels he and Stacia have a great relationship in many ways, but he’s less thrilled when her “executive” side comes out.

Nate goes first. He’s weighed all the pros and cons and realizes the positives outweigh the negatives. He wants to stay married. Stacia admits as of last night, she was “not hopeful” about their relationship. But today is different. She wants to stay committed to Nate. “I’m going to say yes,” she says with a smile.

Get divorced: Alexis and Justin

Next up are Alexis and Justin. Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal think there’s hope for this couple, but they have concerns. Dr. Pepper thinks Justin might say yes but Alexis could say no. That mirrors our Decision Day prediction for them.

Both Alexis and Justin say they’ve grown during their eight-week marriage and that they’re grateful for that. But the talk quickly turns to intimacy. Alexis – unsurprisingly – makes it clear she’s not satisfied in the bedroom. They’re also still not on the same page regarding Justin’s decision to give up his dog Mya for the sake of his marriage.

Despite their problems, Justin thinks there’s hope for their marriage. He wants to stay together. Alexis’s face as he makes his declaration isn’t encouraging. She confesses that there were times when she wanted to give up on their marriage, but she’s reconsidered. In the first big shocker of the night, she says yes. The Married at First Sight experts are thrilled, but everyone agrees their relationship still needs a lot of work.

Unfortunately, Alexis and Justin’s “yes” quickly turns into a “no.” Immediately after making their choice, they get into a fight. When they meet up with the other couples the next day, the mood is frosty. Justin keeps asking Alexis if she feels she’s made the right decision. She’s had enough. “I’m done,” she announces as she and Justin talk to a producer. He confirms that they’re getting a divorce. Honestly, we’re relieved.

Still together: Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

The third couple we hear from is Lindy and Miguel. We get a montage of all their sweet and funny moments together. But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for them, especially lately. Lindy might be too emotional for Miguel, while she worries about his controlling nature. Can they make it work?

During their sit-down with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal, Lindy and Miguel admit that things have been rough at times. “I’m constantly asking myself if I’m safe or unsafe,” she says. “We’re both very reactive,” she adds. Lindy reveals her decision first. She says she admires Miguel but is scared when he pulls away and shuts down. Still, she feels they have a real connection and she “absolutely” wants to stay together. Miguel gives a heartfelt speech – which Dr. Pepper says is one of the best in the show’s history – about how he’s gotten to know the real Lindy over the past eight weeks and he’s “obsessed.”

“Of course I want to stay married to you,” he says. “My decision is yes.”

Get divorced: Krysten and Mitch

Our last couple is Krysten and Mitch. Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal agree they have a lot of potential. But they definitely have some issues, many of them related to Mitch’s admission during the honeymoon that he wasn’t attracted to his wife. Dr. Pepper also worries that Mitch is unable to compromise and that Krysten is too willing to bend over backward to make him happy.

Mitch admits that what he said during the honeymoon is his biggest regret in his marriage. Over the past eight weeks, he’s learned that he was more closed off to love than he realized, and that by opening up and being vulnerable, he can be a better person. Both Pastor Cal and Krysten are impressed by his progress. Krysten says there’s so much she admires about Mitch, including his love for the environment and his willingness to change.

A visibly nervous Mitch says making this decision wasn’t easy. He says he wants to do their relationship justice, but he “know[s] that’s not enough.” He thinks Krysten deserves someone who is head over heels for her and that he’s not what she deserves. Mitch says no. A tearful Krysten says she feels the same way. She wants to say yes, but that he’s right and she deserves more. “I’m choosing myself today,” she says. “I want a divorce.” However, they both say they want to remain friends and a part of each other’s lives in the future.

“This could potentially not be the end of Krysten and Mitch,” Krysten says. An when they meet up with the other couples the next day, she says she’s leaving a door open. But Mitch quickly shuts her down. He makes it clear he doesn’t see a romantic future for them, and by the time the episode ends, it looks like they might even have trouble remaining friends.

What’s next for this season’s couples? Find out when the two-part Married at First Sight Season 15 reunion special airs Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

