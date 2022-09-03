‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

TL;DR:

Four couples got married on Married at First Sight Season 9.

Two couples are still married today, Greg and Deonna and Beth and Jamie.

Greg and Deonna welcomed their first child in 2021.



Married at First Sight promises to help frustrated singles find happily ever after with a spouse hand-picked for them by relationship experts. But getting hitched to a complete stranger doesn’t always lead to a satisfying partnership. As fans know, people who get married on the Lifetime reality series often end up divorced. But the show has managed to produce some lasting relationships, including two couples from Married at First Sight Season 9.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 couples

Four couples said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 9, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina and aired in 2019.

Matthew Gwynne, a 31-year-old international basketball player, and Amber Bowles, a 26-year-old middle school teacher.

Gregory Okotie, 32, an entrepreneur heavily involved in his church, and Deonna McNeill, 30, a career-oriented operations manager who strongly valued her family.

Elizabeth Bice, an adventurous and ambitious 32-year-old account executive, and Jamie, a 35-year-old financial technician who believed in love at first sight.

Keith Manley, 27, a mentor and coach who believed marriage is a commitment for life, and Iris Caldwell, also 27, a non-profit program coordinator who had decided to remain a virgin until marriage.

Matt and Amber split, but she struggled to get him to sign divorce papers

Matt and Amber looked good together on paper, but their marriage will go down as one of the worst in Married at First Sight history. Though they hit it off at first, their relationship went south soon after they returned from the honeymoon. Matt was unwilling to give up his single-guy ways, and eventually, Amber discovered that he’d been unfaithful. Given that betrayal, it was not a huge surprise to anyone when they split up before Decision Day.

The marriage was clearly over, but Matt, weirdly, was unwilling to let Amber move on. During the pair’s appearance on 2020’s Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? special, they revealed that they weren’t yet legally divorced. Matt was refusing to sign papers before he had his lawyer look at them. He claimed he’d been out of the country and hadn’t been able to deal with the issue. Ultimately, it wasn’t until July 2020 that Matt signed the divorce papers, Amber told her fellow cast member Elizabeth in a September 2020 chat shared on YouTube – more than a year after their season of the show premiered on Lifetime.

“You would think someone who hated me so much would want to get divorced,” Amber said.

Greg and Deonna had a baby in 2021

Greg and Deonna had a happier ending to their Married at First Sight journey than Matt and Amber. The two clicked at the altar and went on to build a solid and trusting relationship. In September 2020, they announced they were expecting their first child. Their son Declan was born in February 2021.

“We’re so blessed!” Greg wrote in an Instagram post announcing the little one’s arrival. “Deonna and Declan are healthy and doing well! Now we’re just trying to get used to our new normal!”

The MAFS alums continue to share updates about their life as a family of three on their social media channels.

Beth and Jamie are still together

Beth and Jamie also got a happy ending on Married at First Sight Season 9. But that’s not to say that their marriage didn’t have its rocky moments, especially when it came to intimacy. She even flipped over a coffee table during one of their arguments. Despite that, they decided to stay together on Decision Day. Though they briefly separated after filming ended, they ended up getting back together.

The season 9 alums briefly relocated to California before returning to Charlotte in 2021. These days, Elizabeth and Jamie keep fans updated on their life together via their Instagram accounts.

Keith and Iris disagreed on Decision Day

By the time Decision Day arrives, most couples are in agreement about whether there’s hope for their marriage or if it’s time to get a divorce. But that wasn’t the case for Keith and Iris. Unfortunately, her lack of sexual experience was an issue for Keith right from the start. As time went on, he also began to question her emotional maturity. Meanwhile, Iris had a difficult time getting comfortable with Keith and felt he wasn’t romantic enough or putting effort into their relationship.

Despite some major issues, Iris was committed to making the marriage work, and on Decision Day, she said she wanted to remain a couple. Keith felt differently, devastating his wife when he said he wanted out of the marriage. Though the two tried to remain friends, she eventually cut off contact with her ex when she realized there was no chance of them getting back together.

Married at First Sight Season 9 is streaming on Hulu.

