‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11: Woody and Amani Welcomed First Baby in June 2022

Woody and Amani from Married at First Sight Season 11 welcomed a baby boy named Reign in June 2022.

The New Orleans couple met and married on the Lifetime show in 2020.

A handful of other MAFS couples have gone on to have kids, including Jamie and Doug from season 1 and Jessica and Austin from season 10.

Many Married at First Sight couples don’t last, but a handful are still going strong years after appearing on the show. Take Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall from season 11. In June 2022, they welcomed their first child. With the little one’s arrival, the couple joined the short list of show participants who’ve not only stayed together but chosen to have children.

Woody and Amani from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 welcomed Reign Randall in June 2022

Woody and Amani said “I do” on Married at First Sight Season 11. Their son, Reign Randall, was born Friday, June 3. He weighed 6 lbs, 8 oz and measured 20.5 inches, Essence reported.

“Reign Randall has arrived,” Woody announced in a June 6 Instagram post. “My boy is here!”

The New Orleans couple say their baby’s birth is “definitely a full circle moment for us.”

“We took our love as strangers and created this human together. He’s nothing we could have ever imagined, he’s even more perfect. To have this baby together and to share this love is really wonderful,” the could said in a statement Amani shared on her Instagram Story.

Amani gave birth at home, she told People. “It was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team,” she said. “It was special and very intimate.”

Several Married at First Sight alums congratulated the couple on their bundle of joy. “Welcome to the world my guy,” Miles Williams from season 11 commented on Woody’s post. “There’s so much love for you out here!”

The ‘MAFS’ couple say they are ‘blessed to embark on this journey of parenthood’

Wood and Amani from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Mike Lirette Photography Copyright: 2020

Woody and Amani announced they were expecting in an interview with Essence in February. The happy news came as the couple were celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

“We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” they said.

Amani and Woody first began to suspect she might be pregnant while visiting Los Angeles to film the Married at First Sight Boston special, she told the magazine.

“I had been feeling pretty sick … I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna but Woody hoped I was expecting,” she said.

Though her initial pregnancy test was negative, Woody urged her to take another, which came back positive. Amani said she “couldn’t be happier” to become a mom.

Since Reign’s arrival, Woody and Amani have been chronicling their journey as first-time parents on social media.

“He’s a big boy now and I can’t deal. He loves staring at the ceiling fans and out the window. He’s so observant and very alert,” Woody shared in a July 4 Instagram post.

“Reign misses NO MEALS,” Amani shared on her Instagram in early July. “He never lost weight after birth. Just keeps getting bigger.”

Which other couples from the Lifetime show have kids?

While many Married at First Sight relationships don’t last, a handful of couples are still together and have started families.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from season 1 have two children, as do Ashey Petta and Anthony D’Amico from season 5. Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from the show’s first Boston season have daughter who was born in 2018.

Dannielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from season 7 have a son and daughter. And Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd from season 10 of the Lifetime reality series welcomed their first child in November 2021.

