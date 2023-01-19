‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 Couple Vincent and Briana Welcome Baby Girl

The Married at First Sight family is growing. Season 12 alums Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their first baby. They join the short list of MAFS couples who’ve not only stayed married after the show but have also gone on to have children together.

Vincent and Briana from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 12 introduce their ‘little lucky charm’

Briana and Vincent on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Vincent and Briana got hitched during Married at First Sight’s Atlanta season. On Jan. 3, they welcomed their first child, a girl named Aura Bella Morales, who was born at 3:23 p.m.

“Our little lucky charm is finally here,” the couple shared in an Instagram post. They also explained that their daughter’s name means “golden beauty.”

“She completes us,” Briana added.

‘MAFS’ alums share their congratulations with Vincent and Briana

Hit us with that signature Briana and Vincent high-five for making it through Season 12 of #MAFS. What were some of your favorite moments this season? pic.twitter.com/TbCSO09c67 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) May 13, 2021

After Vincent and Briana shared their happy news, the congratulations rolled in. Several MAFS alums were quick to weigh in on the adorable addition to the couple’s family.

“Check lil momma out,” Woody Randall from the show’s New Orleans season commented.

“She has Vincent wrapped already,” Briana replied. Meanwhile, Woody’s wife Amani Aliyya commented that Aura was “so beautiful.”

“Aww congrats!! Hey cutie pie! How’s mama and dada doing??” asked Deonna McNeill from Married at First Sight Season 9.

Vincent replied that he and his wife were “extremely happy but tireddddd.”

Other Married at First Sight cast members who chimed in to congratulate the new parents included Beth Bice from Married at First Sight Season 9, Ashley Petta from season 5, and Jessica Studer from season 10.

There are 11 ‘Married at First Sight’ babies

Vincent and Briana’s baby Aura joins the small but growing list of babies born to Married at First Sight cast members.

Other couples from the Lifetime reality show who’ve become parents include season 1 alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, who have two kids. They’ve been open about their fertility struggles, including Jamie’s multiple miscarriages.

Ashley and her husband Anthony D’Amico also have two children. Their first daughter was born in 2019 and their second arrived in 2021. Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre from the show’s first Boston season have a daughter who was born in 2018. Married at First Sight Season 7 cast members Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd have a girl who was born in 2019 and a son born in 2020.

Deonna and her husband Greg have a son who was born in 2021. Jessica and Austin Hurd also welcomed their first child in 2021. Amani gave birth to her first child with Woody in June 2022.

Will any of the current Married at First Sight couples go on to have kids? Fans can follow the first part of the Nashville cast’s journey – and make predictions about their future – when new Married at First Sight episodes air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.