A royal commentator is discussing the story going around that the Duchess of Sussex believes Princess Diana "spoke to her" when she was in the U.K.

Meghan Markle never got to meet Princess Diana, but there have been reports over the years that Prince Harry’s wife always looked up to the woman who would one day become her mother-in-law. In fact, Meghan’s closest friend growing up, Ninaki Priddy, insisted that the former Suits star wanted to be the next Princess Diana and she wasn’t shocked when Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged. But wanting to be like someone is totally different than believing that person speaks to you from beyond the grave.

Here’s more on the bizarre claim that the duchess told her husband his late mother “spoke to her” just before they attended a major event with the royal family.

Claim that Princess Beatrice heard Meghan tell Harry that Princess Diana ‘spoke to her’

Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee | Dan Kitwood -WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the story circulating online, Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, reportedly overheard the Duchess of Sussex tell her husband that “Princess Diana spoke to her” when they were in England for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Royal commentator and To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield discussed the rumor during an appearance on Sky News Australia.

Scholfield said that Meghan likely “lured” Prince Harry into a relationship by knowing “key points” about his mother and that “Princess Beatrice has told friends allegedly that she overheard Meghan Markle tell Prince Harry at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that while she [Meghan] was doing yoga that morning, that Princess Diana spoke to her and let her know that she [Diana] was glad that her and Harry had chosen to attend the events.”

The Sussexes traveled to England in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities. But were kept off the royal balcony and when they attended a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral they were relegated to the second row next to Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their spouses.

This isn’t the first time Meghan ‘spoke’ to her mother-in-law

(L): Meghan Markle speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds, (R): Princess Diana on day of her speech at the Red Cross headquarters | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

While this story seems a little far-fetched to some royal watchers, others think it’s pretty believable considering that Prince Harry admitted Meghan has talked to his mother before.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he brought the duchess to Diana’s gravesite at Althorp for the first time in 2022 for the 25th anniversary of the princess’s death.

The prince wrote: “At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum. We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment. Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone.”

Harry added that Meghan told him she was talking to the late princess and asking her for “clarity and guidance.”