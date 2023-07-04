Talk about embarrassing! Find out which member of the royal family was left "red-faced" when their credit card got declined multiple times at an event.

The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day event held annually in England celebrating contemporary performing arts. It’s one of the most popular festivals in the U.K. drawing hundreds of thousands of people every year including celebrities and members of the royal family like Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

And because the rich and famous make news whenever they’re spotted out and about, you can imagine how embarrassed one royal was when they tried to pay for something and their credit card was declined. Here’s which royal’s card got declined not once, not twice, but three times.

Members of royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2018 | James Devaney/FilmMagic

Which royal’s credit card was declined 3 times?

While some royals do attend the festival, fans won’t see the Prince of Wales there as he previously told the BBC: “I’ve got into enough trouble for my dancing so it’s probably best to keep away from that.”

In 2022, Prince William’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, attend the festival with her husband, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, and was seen getting in line at a bar to buy some refreshments.

As the Daily Star noted Beatrice queued up at the Pony Bistro restaurant to order but was “quickly left red-faced” when her card was declined multiple times.

“She tried to pay by card, but it got declined three times!” an eyewitness told the publication.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice watch the racing on day four of Royal Ascot 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The incident was of course embarrassing for the princess. However, Beatrice did not let it ruin her time and was later seen enjoying herself in the crowd with Edo and other festivalgoers.

The princess has a full-time job because she is not a working royal

Many people at the festival were shocked that a member of Britain’s most famous family worth hundreds of millions of dollars had their credit card declined. But Beatrice is not a working royal and therefore doesn’t receive any money from the Sovereign Grant.

The royal family’s website specifically states that money is: “The funding provided to support the official duties of the monarch and maintain the occupied royal palaces. It also includes a dedicated amount to fund the 10-year reservicing of Buckingham Palace, a major overhaul of essential building services.”

So since Beatrice does not perform any official engagements on behalf of the Crown, she works a full-time job for income.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse | John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

In 2016, Beatrice joined the American software company Afiniti. Her position is described as a “business matchmaker.” According to the company’s website, the princess “is responsible for the management of the strategic Afiniti partnerships as well as company growth through unique initiatives and client development.”

Prior to that, the late Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter worked at the venture capital firm Sandbridge and has a BA in history from Goldsmiths, University of London.