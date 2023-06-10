The Most Popular Royal in the U.K. Since King Charles’ Coronation Will Likely Surprise You

A new poll ranking the most popular members of the royal family has been conducted following the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. So who ranks at the top of that list these days? Is it the new monarch? The future king Prince William? The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton)? Or another royal?

Find out below as the answer will likely surprise you.

Several members of the royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Who was just voted the most popular royal?

The new poll conducted after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) coronation was done by Lord Ashcroft Polling.

Express broke down the results of respondents who named Queen Elizabeth II as the most popular royal. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, but those surveyed still placed her as the most popular family member with 76% of the votes.

One pollster summed up their feelings by saying: “The queen was like the British symbol, so when she passed it seemed she took a huge part of the monarchy with her.”

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II opening the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House in London | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Coming in behind the late monarch in the poll is Prince William with 64%. In a separate poll done just days after his grandmother’s funeral, the Prince of Wales topped the list of most popular royal family member with a rating of 84%.

Where other royal family members ranked

Another late royal who ranked high in the Lord Ashcroft Poll is Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana. She came in third and one percentage point behind her oldest son.

William’s wife, Kate, as well as his aunt, Princess Anne, were also viewed favorably with 62%. The new monarch, King Charles, came in behind them with a 54% popularity rating.

What happened during the king’s first marriage with Diana had an impact on his rating with one respondent opining: “Diana was for the people, wasn’t she? She was like a normal person, like the rest of us.” A second person added: “That’s why she had such mass appeal. And when damage was done to her, that’s probably why people went off Charles in their droves.”

At the bottom of the poll was Prince Andrew with a mere 7%.

Who is part of the king’s new ‘slimmed-down monarchy’?

Members of the royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony following King Charles’s coronation ceremony | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Another pollster is interested in seeing what changes the king will bring to the monarchy saying: “He’s quirky and he’s got his own views. I think he’ll modernize and move it forward and get rid of the ones who need to be got rid of.”

Following his coronation ceremony, King Charles gave a look at his “slimmed-down monarchy.”

Those who joined the king and queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony were the working royals and some of their children including the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales, their three kids, Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as Sophie, Countess of Wessex), as well as Princess Anne.