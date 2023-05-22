‘Farmer Wants a Wife’: Are Landon and Ashley L. Still Together?

Landon Heaton had to choose between two Ashleys on the season 1 finale of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife. Ultimately, the Oklahoma cattle rancher decided Ashley Larea, not Ashley Rader, was the woman for him. But was it lasting love for the 35-year-old farmer and the 27-year-old executive coordinator from Dallas?

Did Landon and Ashley L. from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ break up?

[L-R] Landon, Ashley L. from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

Landon and Ashley ended their Farmer Wants a Wife journey looking forward to a happy future together.

“I just really hope that you will say yes when I ask you to stay here and help me write our story,” he said to her in the finale.

“I would love to,” she replied.

Since the May 17 season finale, Ashley L. and Landon haven’t directly commented on their relationship status. But on May 22, Landon took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of him and Ashley, which was accompanied by Garth Brooks’ song “The Dance.”

“Never set an expectation for your journey, because you might discover something more valuable than what you set out to find,” he captioned the post.

The update left some fans pretty confused. Several pointed out that “The Dance” can be read as a breakup song. However, Ashley commented on the post with a heart emoji, suggesting that she and Landon might still be together.

Are the other ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ couples still together?

Ryan from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ with several of his potential matches | FOX via Getty Images

Landon and Ashley L.’s relationship status isn’t 100% clear. But what about the other Farmer Wants a Wife couples?

In the finale, Allen Foster chose Khelsi Stone over Rebecca Rosell. However, just days after the last episode aired, Allen took to Instagram to share that his Farmer Wants a Wife story “didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship.” In comments on her Instagram, Khelsi indicated that the relationship didn’t end well. “He definitely doesn’t have what would make me happy for [the] long run … He wasn’t ready,” she wrote

Things seem to be going better for Hunter Grayson and Meghan Baker. The Georgia farmer chose the event coordinator from Midland, Texas, over Sydney Groom, a music booking agent from Nashville. The pair are still going strong, based on updates they’ve shared on social media. And they’re looking forward to growing as a couple away from the cameras.

“I’m thrilled that we can now navigate our relationship in a more organic and naturally occurring scenario,” Hunter said in a post-show interview with Good Day Stateline.

Sadly, Ryan Black was the only guy who ended his Farmer Wants a Wife journey still single. In the finale, he made a last-ditch attempt to reconnect with Haley Ramirez, whom he’d previously sent home. But she wasn’t interested in a relationship.

Will there be a ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2?

Not everyone got a happily ever after in Farmer Wants a Wife. But a new crop of country guys will get their chance at love in Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2. Fox recently confirmed that Jennifer Nettles-hosted reality show will return for another season. So far, there’s no word on what new episodes might air, but the show is currently casting both farmers and eligible singles to be on the show.

All episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.

