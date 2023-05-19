‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Update: Allen and Khelsi Confirm They’re Not Together

These down-home guys and gals are stirring up some drama. The finale of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife aired on May 17. The season-ending episode saw Farmer Allen choose Khelsi, a teacher from Georgia, over Rebecca, a horse trainer from California. But it appears that it wasn’t a match made in heaven after all. Days after the show’s last episode aired, Khelsi and Allen both confirmed they were no longer together.

[L-R] Khelsi, Allen of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

The breakup news came in a May 19 Instagram post from Allen.

“What an incredible journey and opportunity this has been! I came into this with an open mind and open heart! Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship, however, I have gained friendships and had opportunities that will last a lifetime!” the 32-year-old from Tennessee wrote.

He went on to say that he was “blessed” to have been part of the show while also thanking fans “for the kindness and support!”

Khelsi from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ weighs in on her breakup with Allen

Allen’s decision to go public about his post-show breakup apparently came as a surprise to Khelsi. In a comment on her Instagram, she indicated that she’d been waiting to share their story, but then he decided to post about it on social media.

“No ma’am we are not [together],” she wrote in response to a follower asking about her relationship status. “I was trying to be respectful of the time we did share and tell our story a little later.”

Khelsi went on to imply that some other Farmer Wants a Wife cast members were making a move on Allen.

“He’s been with Kierst[e]n and Sydney down in Florida celebrating,” she wrote. “[J]ust got word they were all over the man so that explains why I wasn’t needed there.” Kiersten was one of Allen’s other matches, while Sydney was matched with Farmer Hunter. Both have recently posted on social media about spending time with Allen and other cast members.

“Everything speaks volume[s] now and I’m glad I no longer have to pretend I’m okay,” Khelsi added.

In a comment on another post, Khelsi claimed the timing of the breakup announcement was “malicious” and that Kiersten was a pot-stirrer who “ruined a lot for everyone honestly.”

While the end of her romance with Allen was painful, Khelsi feels it’s ultimately for the best.

“He definitely doesn’t have what would make me happy for [the] long run,” she wrote. “I also need someone to stick by all the good and bad. He wasn’t ready.“

