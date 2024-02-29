Brooklyn, who was recently eliminated on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' has hinted that the woman Farmer Brandon chose rejected him.

Brandon Rogers might be unlucky in love. The 29-year-old from Colorado is one of four guys searching for a spouse on season 2 of Fox’s reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife. But hints from a recently eliminated cast member suggest that Brandon might end the season still single.

Brandon eliminated Brooklyn on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Brooklyn, 25, is a makeup artist from Utah. She was one of five women who Brandon invited to join him on his potato and barley farm in Center, Colo.

Unfortunately, Brooklyn’s stay on Brandon’s farm didn’t last long. He decided to send her home in the Feb. 22 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife.

“I feel like you are the most genuine, honest, true person. But for me, what I’m looking for, I just don’t feel, like, that connection is what I have with you,” Brandon said to Brooklyn when he broke the news. “So, I’m gonna have to carry on with this process with the other four girls.”

“I’m kind of that quiet guy,” Brandon explained when Brooklyn asked why he cut her loose. “And I’m looking for somebody that is also kind of that lowkey, not quite as outgoing in situations.”

Brandon, who described himself as “introverted and quiet” in an interview with producers, said he needed to “stay true” to find a person who was a better match for his personality.

With Brooklyn’s elimination, four girls remain on Brandon’s farm: Reba, a bar supervisor from Spearfish, South Dakota; Annellyse, a dancer from Miami; Grace, a communications associate from Caledonia, Wisc.; and Joy, a radiologic tech from Jacksonville, Fla.

Brooklyn says she’s just ‘collateral damage,’ reveals possible ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ spoiler

Contestant Brooklyn and Brandon in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | ©2024 Fox Media LLC

Brooklyn was clearly disappointed when Brandon decided she wasn’t the woman for him.

“I thought that I was the perfect match for him,” she said. Still, at the time, she seemed to take the rejection in stride. However, in a series of posts on X, after the episode aired, she opened up more about how she really felt.

“All I’m hearing from this is he’s not looking for someone genuine, honest and true hahah,” she wrote in response to a clip of Brandon eliminating her from the show.

She also said that the version of their conversation seen on their show was edited to make Brandon look good.

“Brandon deadass told me ‘You steal the spotlight and I’m not like that’ yeah we know,” she wrote. “#FarmerWantsAWife I wish they showed the whole conversation. Anything to make Brandon look like an angel I guess.”

Brooklyn went on to hint that Brandon knew which woman he wanted to pick early on in the process. However, it sounds like she might not feel the same way about him.

“#FarmerGetsAFriendInTheEnd” Brooklyn wrote.

“Brandon picked who he wanted from the start [and] him deciding that messed everything up. You’ll see in time,” she added.

“I was just collateral damage to get what he wanted… and even then,” Brooklyn shared. “He didn’t get what he wanted hahahahaha.”

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

