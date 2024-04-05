Here's how to keep up with Farmer Mitchell, Farmer Ty, Farmer Nathan,, Farmer Brandon, and their daters outside of the show.

The drama is heating up on Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife.

In the March 14 episode of the reality dating series, host Jennifer Nettles shook things up by giving the guys the option to invite a new lady back to their farms. Everyone took her up on the offer, but the introduction of the new daters changed the dynamic for all involved.

In the April 4 episode of the reality dating series, the four farmers will have to decide which of the remaining ladies they’ll take on a romantic solo date. Meanwhile, the daters will take on typical daily farm chores as they try to decide whether rural life is the right fit for them. At the end of the night, Mitchell, Brandon, Ty, and Nathan will each need to decide which ladies will be going home and who will continue on to the final mixer next week.

As Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 heads into its final stretch, fans may want to keep tabs on the cast outside of the show. Keep reading to find out where to find the farmers and their ladies on social media.

Mitchell, 27, is a first-generation farmer from Mt. Juliet, Tenn. You can follow Farmer Mitchell on Instagram at @mitchkolo.

Farmer Mitchell’s remaining daters are:

Natalie, 24, a regional sales manager from Austin: @texassdarlin

Sydney, 22, a construction worker from New Jersey: @sydneyerreraa

Kiana, 30, a dog trainer from Hermosa Beach, Calif.: @kianamonique

Kait, 23, a social media coordinator from Los Angeles: @kaitalexismith

Ty, 42, is a team roper and divorced dad from Missouri. You can follow Farmer Ty on Instagram at @tyferrell.

Farmer Ty’s remaining daters are:

Megan, 31, a teacher from Nashville: @meganbrookelay

Melody, 31, a traveling nurse from Yonkers, NY: @melo_dm44 (Instagram) and @melo_dm44 (TikTok)

Brooke, 37, an executive assistant from Sarasota, Fla.: @brookeashleighw (Instagram) and @brookey13aby (TikTok)

Ashley, 36, an oncology physician assistant from Kentucky: She does not have public social media.

Farmer Nathan | ©2024 FOX Media LLC.

Nathan, 23, is a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Florida. You can follow Farmer Nathan on Instagram at @smothers_5.

Farmer Nathan’s remaining daters are:

Allye, 25, a digital marketing specialist from Tucson: @allyelynnwright (Instagram) and @allyewrigh (TikTok)

Mackenzie, 26, a registered nurse from Cincinnati: @makenziewayman

Taylor, 25, a hairstylist from Dallas: @taylorbedell (Instagram) and @taylorbedell (TikTok)

Kristin, 25, a hairstylist from Roseville, Calif.: @kristintforce

Brandon, 29, is a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colo. You can follow Farmer Brandon on Instagram @brandon.rogers93 and Facebook.

Farmer Brandon’s remaining daters are:

Joy, 25, a radiologic technician from Jacksonville, Fla.: @joymayfield

Grace, 25, a communications associate from Caledonia, Wisc.: @girardgracee

Emerson, 26, a college counselor from Elkhart, Iowa. She does not have public social media.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.