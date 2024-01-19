This is what Queen Camilla had to say when she was asked about King Charles III's health after it was revealed that monarch will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

While King Charles will be out of commission for a bit to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) has been busy carrying out her royal engagements and giving updates on how he’s feeling.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Jan. 17, announcing that the king would be undergoing surgery soon for an enlarged prostate. It read: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The following day, the monarch’s wife was asked about her husband during a visit to Scotland. She offered an update on the king’s health and revealed what he’s “looking forward to” after he has the procedure and leaves the hospital.

What Camilla says the king is ‘looking forward to’ after he’s out of the hospital

On Jan. 18, Queen Camilla was at the Aberdeen Art Gallery to open a new “Safe Space” as part of an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse. When she arrived, Camilla was asked how King Charles was doing.

WATCH: Queen Camilla on the King’s health before his operation next week: “He’s fine thank you. Looking forward to getting back to work”.

The Queen was in Aberdeen on a planned engagement ?

King Charles will have a procedure next week. pic.twitter.com/7A9Yy9kOmR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 18, 2024

She responded that he was in good spirits and “looking forward to getting back to work.”

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah posted on her X account: “It is understood that Counsellors of State will not be required to step in for the King next week while he is in hospital for the procedure and recuperating, meaning Charles expects to be able to continue with all his affairs of state as usual.”

Some had wondered why the Palace announced the king’s condition since he’s not obligated to share personal details about his health. The reason is that the monarch hopes sharing his diagnosis will encourage others with symptoms to get checked.

The other royal who will be out of the spotlight for some time

Kate Middleton attends the Christmas morning service in Sandringham, Norfolk | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The news about King Charles’ health and upcoming hospital stay was announced 86 minutes after Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton, had undergone “planned abdominal surgery.”

Following the procedure, Prince William’s wife canceled all her royal engagements through March.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Kensington Palace statement read. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (March 31 in the U.K.).”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”