Someone who used to work for the royal family is blaming Meghan Markle for the feud between her husband and the Prince of Wales since Harry was always William's "wingman."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stunned millions of people around the world when they chose to step down from their royal roles in 2020. Even more surprising was that following their exit, they did a series of interviews and tell-alls airing out the royals’ dirty laundry and claiming they were unfairly treated when they were working members of the family.

By the Sussexes’ account, a feud had been brewing between Prince William and Prince Harry for some time which is also something much of the public hadn’t been aware of. That’s because from the outside the brothers were always thought to be the best of friends and going all the way back to the days when their mother was still alive, they appeared so happy together.

But we know now something behind the scenes changed that. According to someone who used to work in the royal household, Meghan is what changed it and if Princess Diana were alive today she would be “heartbroken” over that.

Princess Diana raised Prince Harry to be a ‘wingman’ for Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of course, we’ll never know what Princess Diana would been feeling if she were alive today but it’s safe to say she wouldn’t be happy that her sons aren’t even on speaking terms these days especially because of how she raised them.

Andrew Morton, who penned Princess Diana’s biography, said that their mother raised Harry to be William’s “wingman.” However, given everything the Duke of Sussex has said in an effort to damage and bring down the monarchy, Morton claimed that Harry turned out to be more like William‘s “hitman.”

The author told Time Magazine: “Diana always expected Harry to be a wingman to William, not a hitman.”

Former butler Paul Burrell, who worked as a member of Princess Diana’s staff from 1987 until her death in 1997, agreed that the late royal expected the princes to remain close throughout their lives and never envisioned anything other than that happening

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell said: “I saw first-hand Diana raise William and Harry and it was always Harry’s duty and his job to be a wingman for his brother. He always knew that William would be king and Harry would be second in charge, but something happened, and that was Meghan.”

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive to view tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Diana’s former butler says she would be heartbroken over the feud ’caused by Meghan’

Burrell placed the blame squarely on Meghan opining that “She changed [Harry’s] world and turned it upside down. Diana would not be happy with the way he has deserted his post. He has not only deserted his post, he has deserted his family and his country. Diana always knew that the price to pay for an extremely privileged life, which they have, is public service, and Harry hasn’t paid that price.”

The former royal butler added: “If she was still alive, none of this would be happening because she would still have her hands on the reins and she would still be steering her children. She would be proud of William but she would have a broken heart over Harry because she would be torn over the love for her son and the desertion of his duty.”