Although a psychiatrist believes the Duchess of Sussex "brought out" her husband's pent-up "anger" towards his family, Meghan shouldn't get all the blame.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties four years ago. Since then, so much has been revealed about the duke’s relationships with some members of his family.

For decades, the appearance to the outside world had been that Harry and his older brother, Prince William, were extremely close and weren’t just siblings but also good friends. That image was shattered during the Sussexes’ television specials and in the prince’s memoir Spare.

Now, an expert is claiming that it’s actually Meghan who brought all this “anger and resentment out of him,” but Harry still deserves some of the blame.

Claim that Meghan ‘brought out’ Prince Harry’s ‘anger and resentment’ against royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During an appearance on GB News, psychiatrist and author Dr. Carole Lieberman shared her take on the “anger and resentment” the prince seems to have had against his family for some time and opined that Meghan really “brought it out” of him.

Dr. Lieberman told host Mark Dolan: “It’s unfortunate. She allowed him to bring out some of the anger and resentment that he had towards the royal family ever since his mother died … I certainly think he does play a role. He does have to take some of the blame … He is not blameless, but she is the one who’s perpetuating more.”

The medical professional added: “I think Harry is beginning to see things clearly since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. I think it began actually a little while ago. But it’s sinking in now how much he misses his family and how they’re not going to be around forever to be spoken to or disregarded or dissed in all the ways that they have been doing. He’s realizing, I think, at some point that he will go back to the U.K. and he will have to divorce Meghan.

“They are saying that he’s talking about wanting to be more in the U.K. and she doesn’t want to. So we will have to see with that. But it is sad. At the queen’s funeral, that was when it began. You could see his face, that he was feeling not only lonely but sad that he hadn’t been around with her longer.”

Prince Harry during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Doctor calls the duke and duchess ‘desperate’ for changing their kid’s surname

Dr. Lieberman also discussed what she thought about the recent news that Harry and Meghan changed their children’s surname from “Mountbatten-Windsor” to “Sussex” after the duke and duchess’s royal titles.

“They are getting desperate, ever more desperate,” she said. “I think Meghan thought that when they went back to the United States that she and Harry would be very popular. They made all these plans about charities and so on. And she thought that they’d be able to do this just by carrying over the royal titles that they have and the history that they have and not doing any work as royals.”