Here's what the Duke of Sussex did that has a royal commentator blasting the prince and saying he should get some "media training."

Ever since it was announced that King Charles has cancer, Prince Harry has been everywhere.

Following the public announcement of the monarch’s diagnosis, it was reported that the king’s estranged son was “rushing” to the U.K. to see his father. But what was rushed was Harry’s trip as he saw the king for around 30 minutes and within 24 hours of arriving in England, flew back to the U.S.

Just two days later, the Duke of Sussex showed up at the NFL Honors to present an award, and a few days after that made a handful of appearances with his wife, Meghan Markle, related to the Invictus Games that will be held in Canada in 2025. Harry also did a televised interview on Good Morning America in which he spoke about visiting his dad. Several royal watchers blasted the prince, claiming that his quick trip to the U.K. seemed like it was nothing more than a publicity stunt so he would look like a good son when he made his media appearances. And now, a commentator is slamming the prince saying Harry really “needs media training” since he “just learned how to pay his phone bill.”

Prince Harry gave a televised interview after traveling to see King Charles in the U.K.

On Feb. 16, just 10 days after seeing his father for the first time since the king’s coronation in May 2023, Harry was on GMA and spoke about the king’s health.

During the prince’s interview with journalist Will Reeve, Harry was asked if he believes the king’s illness could have a “reunifying effect” on him and his family.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” he answered. “Throughout all these [Invictus] families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together. I’ve got other trips planned for the U.K. so I will see my family when I can.”

Prince Harry announces the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award during the 13th Annual NFL Honors | Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield weighed in following the TV interview and said Prince Harry is “in desperate need of media training.”

When Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi questioned why Harry would continue to speak out about every interaction with his relatives and private family matters, Schofield told her: “It seems like this man, and I say that with a grain of salt, he just learned how to pay his own phone bill — I feel like he’s a very stubborn individual.

“You saw him scramble and try to bring all the answers back to Invictus Games. But what he did was he gave the media enough to run with … I think he’s in desperate need of media training. I think he doesn’t want to talk about his family but you and I both know that’s the only reason anyone cares about him whatsoever.”