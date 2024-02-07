A royal commentator says the Duchess of Sussex returning to the U.K. upon King Charles' cancer diagnosis with the Duke of Sussex is a good thing.

An announcement no one was expecting from Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles has cancer. The surprising news comes just 10 days after the monarch was hospitalized for a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

On Feb. 5, the Palace released a statement that read in part: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments … The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment.”

While the Palace has not revealed what type of cancer the king has, it was made clear that it is not prostate cancer. Some royal watchers have speculated about the monarch’s overall health after it was reported that Prince Harry took an emergency flight back to England to see his father. There was also chatter about whether Meghan Markle would accompany him. She did not, and at least one commentator called that a good thing because her staying away “avoids a royal crisis.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and King Charles III standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry returned U.K. after learning of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

It’s been reported that prior to the public announcement, King Charles personally told his family members about his cancer diagnosis and that included a call to Prince Harry.

Upon hearing the news from his father, the Duke of Sussex took an evening flight out of LAX and arrived at Heathrow Airport the next day. Express reported that the father and son spoke in person at Clarence House for about 30 minutes. Harry was seen leaving the king’s London residence following their meeting. Shortly afterwards King Charles was pictured departing Clarence House with Queen Camilla by his side.

The publication also reported that Prince William will return to his royal duties this week. And he has no plans to see his brother while he’s in town, reminding everyone that their rift has not been healed.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and now-King Charles at Ascot Racecourse together in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry made the journey alone back home without his wife and children. Commentator Lee Cohen claims that in doing so the duke “avoided a royal crisis.”

The U.S. journalist also opined that the prince’s entire focus at this time should be on the king’s welfare.

“Confronting mortality is a powerful thing and let us hope it can transform Harry’s heart and curb his dark impulses. It is by far better Meghan stays home,” Cohen told Express before adding, “But let’s stay focused on the king’s welfare and be respectful of him and the caring family in Britain surrounding him. It’s a pity even to have to consider any distractions at this highly sensitive time.”