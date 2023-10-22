Royal fans are reacting to this viral video of how then-Prince Charles was acting toward his son Prince Harry when he got hurt.

These days Prince Harry doesn’t have a good relationship with King Charles III. There’s a lot of blame to go around about why that is. Some believe Harry is still angry that his family didn’t do enough to “protect” him and his wife, Meghan Markle, when they were working royals. However, others think the prince is still bitter that his father cut him off financially after the duke and duchess stepped down and moved to America. On the other side, the king is said to be very upset over the allegations Harry made against the family in his interviews, the Sussexes’ docuseries, and what Harry wrote in his memoir Spare.

But their relationship wasn’t always this way and videos recently posted on social media show how things used to be. One clip that has gone viral shows Charles comforting and whipping his youngest son’s tears after an injury. Here’s the video showing what happened when Harry got hurt playing a sport and how his dad reacted.

Video of Prince Harry going to King Charles for comfort after he gets hurt

Then-Prince Charles hugging a young Prince Harry at a polo match | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The video making the rounds was posted on TikTok and has been viewed more than 100,000 times. It’s captioned “Miss the moment,” and as the text explains: “Harry fell while playing football, Charles checked on Harry.”

In the clip, Prince Harry falls to the ground and gets up crying and holding his face. Next, the video cuts to then-Prince Charles sitting by his son’s side and checking to make sure he’s OK as he whips Harry’s nose and any tears from his cheeks.

The footage has garnered 16,000 likes and counting and over 100 comments from people reacting to the interaction between father and son.

“How Harry can say he never got love from Charles is beyond me,” one person wrote, while another added: “Harry complains about his father not taking him on bike rides, showing affection or concern … there’s evidence to CONTRADICT him. There are RECEIPTS.”

“And the way he stabbed his father now … when all his life he only ever referred to him as ‘My Dear Boy,'” a third user chimed in. And a fourth recalled: “As Princess Diana said, even though King Charles was a failed husband, he never failed as a father.”

What Charles said about parenting his sons

Then-Prince Charles at Kensington Palace with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In 1994, then-Prince Charles collaborated on a documentary with author Jonathan Dimbleby titled Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role.

In an interview with Dimbleby, Charles spoke about co-parenting with Princess Diana who he was separated from at the time.

Dimbleby asked the future king if he enjoyed spending time with Harry and William to which he replied: “Of course I do. And they like being with me. But what is marvelous is to see them develop and start to get good at certain things and develop interests and all that. It gives me enormous pleasure and satisfaction and pride.”