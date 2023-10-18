Although they live on opposite sides of the pond now, King Charles III has figured out how to keep up with what's going on in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles within the royal family, the Duke of Sussex hasn’t spoken to King Charles much. Harry admitted that during his sitdown with Oprah Winfrey in which he described their relationship as “space,” and in his 60 minutes interview when he said they haven’t talked or messaged each other in a while.

So while the father and son aren’t doing catch-ups by phone or texting these days, the king still has a way of keeping up with what’s going on in his youngest son and daughter-in-law’s lives across the pond.

The way King Charles keeps up with Meghan and Harry despite not speaking

Now-King Charles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend the first day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2018 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Despite not speaking and living more than 5,000 miles apart, the monarch is still able to keep tabs on Harry, Meghan, and his grandchildren.

According to the Scottish Daily Express, King Charles is able to do so as a reader of the Montecito Journal.

The publication noted that columnist Eileen White Read revealed in a letter to the editor that the local paper, which often features stories and gossip about the royal residents living in the Southern California enclave, has a group of regular readers that include England’s King Charles. Read also wrote that she ran into Meghan at a Montecito grocery store but wouldn’t go into any details about that.

King Charles will have to change tactics if Prince Harry and Meghan relocate

The king may not be able to keep up with the Sussexes for too much longer that way though if the reports are true that Meghan and Harry are looking to move out of Montecito. The couple is said to have toured an $8 million plot of land in early September relatively close to Kim Kardashian’s residence in Malibu.

Front gate of the estate where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

An insider told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest. They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there.”

Those reports, however, have not been confirmed and the Sussexes’ $14 million Montecito mansion is not up for sale. The upkeep of their current property though is said to be a factor in their decision of whether to sell it. The home sits on two acres of land and has over 18,000 square feet of living space with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. There’s also a home gym, a game and arcade room, a wine cellar, and an office that Meghan and Harry share. The outdoor space boasts a large pool, a tennis court, rose gardens, a terrace with a wood-fired stove and barbecue, and a chicken coop.

If they do decide to relocate to Malibu, King Charles can always switch publications and start reading The Malibu Times.