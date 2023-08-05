Find out what connection the Duchess of Sussex's former Los Angeles home with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson has to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

With the recent reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “casually house hunting” for another residence in Southern California, some have wondered where in the Sunshine State the former Suits star lived with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Before Meghan and Harry tied the knot, the future duchess was working as an actor when she met the film producer in 2004. The pair dated for seven years before getting hitched in Jamaica on Sept. 10, 2011. They rented a house together prior to their divorce in 2013. Here’s a look at that residence. Plus how the home has a connection to Meghan’s in-laws, Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards dinner honoring Ryan Kavanaugh at The Beverly Hilton| Michael Kovac/WireImage

Engelson and Meghan’s LA home was close to Hollywood

Meghan and Engelson’s former abode was a Colonial-style home in Los Angeles’ Hancock Park neighborhood, which is a 20-minute drive from downtown, located just south of Hollywood and five miles east of Beverly Hills.

Six years after their marriage ended, the property was put on the market for $1.8 million. The exterior of the house, which was built in 1924, features classic clapboard siding, a columned portico, and faux shutters on the second floor.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com noted that the house has 2,262 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also boasts an open-plan living and dining room that opens to a patio in a spacious backyard. There’s also a family room as well as an eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, sleek marble countertops, and aluminum appliances. Some of the other amenities include a fireplace, a two-car garage, and large windows throughout for plenty of natural light.

Meghan Markle's former LA house goes up for sale for about $1.8 million pic.twitter.com/zly62oGk9I — Reuters (@Reuters) August 8, 2019

At the time of the listing, the Bienstock Group described it as a “rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine.”

Following her divorce from the movie producer, Meghan moved to Toronto full-time where the legal drama Suits was filmed. There she rented a three-bedroom, two-bathroom place in the city’s Seaton Village. It sold for $1.395 million in 2017.

The LA house’s location has a connection to Prince William and Kate

The LA pad where Meghan lived with Engelson is much more modest than the $14 million nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Montecito mansion where the Duchess of Sussex resides today with Prince Harry. But the location of her former California home does have a royal connection.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a private reception held at the British Consul-General’s residence in Los Angeles on July 8, 2011 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for British Consul-General-Los Angeles

Meghan and her ex moved there in 2011, the same year William and Kate got married and made their official visit to LA. During their trip, the future monarch and his bride stayed at the British Consul General’s home, which is also located right in the Hancock Park neighborhood where Meghan’s house was.