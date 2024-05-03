No matter what happens with Prince Harry, it's not likely that King Charles and the other royals are ready to forgive "toxic" Meghan, a royal expert claims.

There was a time when Meghan Markle and King Charles seemed to have a good relationship. Prince Harry’s father even stepped in and walked the duchess down the aisle the day she married his son. But after quitting royal duties and moving across the pond, the Sussexes publicly aired out their grievances with Harry’s relatives several times and their relationship with the royals quickly deteriorated.

Even though the couple took shots at the family in televised interviews, on podcasts, in a Netflix docuseries, and a tell-all book, there’s talk that Prince Harry could reconcile with the king. The same can’t be said for Meghan though. According to a royal commentator, a reconciliation with the Duchess of Sussex is not in the cards because of how “toxic” she is.

Even if King Charles reconciles with Prince Harry that doesn’t mean Meghan is forgiven

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and then-Prince Charles attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London | RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the news that Harry will return to England to attend a service in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, there’s new hope the prince will meet with his father and a reconciliation might be on the horizon.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “The king has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time. But clearly, the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don’t think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile.”

But no matter what happens between the king and his youngest son, that doesn’t mean Meghan is automatically forgiven.

“I think there’s a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children,” Fitzwilliams said.

Royal expert says Meghan is viewed as ‘toxic’ to the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles III attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal expert shared that the reason things are more complicated with Meghan is because she’s viewed as “toxic” by the royal family and someone they don’t trust.

Fitzwilliams explained: “Meghan is toxic. I’m not saying the Sussexes would launch any attacks on the royal family at this sort of time. But what is very, very clear is that if they want to build trust, they have a long way to go.”

The commentator added that he didn’t expect Meghan to return to the U.K. with Harry not only because of her frosty relationship with the royal family but also because of how she’d be received by the British public, saying: “I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here. One has to emphasize that it’s obvious from the opinion polls. And, of course, you’d get a press that was far from flattering but that is linked to the Sussexes’ behavior over the last four years.

“Meghan’s reception would overshadow the message of the service, and you wouldn’t want that.”