The Duke of Sussex's reaction when King Charles reportedly told his son he wasn't go to foot the bill for Meghan "infuriated" Prince Harry.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017, everything seemed fine as the public had no idea there was any trouble brewing behind the scenes. But then years later came numerous reports that there was drama behind closed doors.

Meghan and her future sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), clashed during a bridesmaid dress fitting. And Harry and Prince William reportedly had bouts over the younger prince’s decision to marry the former Suits star. In Harry’s memoir Spare, he said that there was also some friction with his father, now-King Charles, about paying for Meghan’s wardrobe and other expenses.

Now, a new book is revisiting that topic and how Charles even suggesting that he wasn’t going to pay for Meghan left the Duke of Sussex “infuriated.”

Claim that Prince Harry was furious when Charles didn’t want to pay for Meghan

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and then-Prince Charles at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth day service | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Before Harry and Meghan got together, Charles was paying for his wife Camilla, Prince William, Kate, and Harry’s working expenses from his $28 million Duchy of Cornwall income. That covered things like their salaries, clothes, and office costs.

In his memoir, Harry claimed that his father told him the royals didn’t have “enough money” to cover Meghan too writing: “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse. That was his job. That was the whole deal.”

In the book Our King: Charles III — The Man and the Monarch Revealed, royal expert Robert Jobson spoke about the reaction Harry is said to have gotten from his brother and father when he let them know Meghan was going to be joining the family as a working royal.

As reported in the Mirror, William asked him if his sibling was “sure” he wanted to marry her, before Charles said that he could not afford to pay for Meghan’s expenses too. The future monarch reportedly explained that he could not pay for her as well as Camilla, William, Kate, and their young family. The conversation allegedly left Harry “infuriated,” with tensions growing until he and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.

Who paid for Meghan’s clothes?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a state dinner at the Royal Residence in Nuku’alofa, Tonga | Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

Charles did end up paying for Meghan’s designer wardrobe and other expenses, but it wasn’t until after the duke and duchess were married.

Meghan’s clothing budget for official outings was then picked up by Charles and the costs drew the expenses needed from a fund of $4.8 million (that part of Charles’ official outgoings also covers other aspects of his accounts such as some capital expenditure).

In the Sussexes’ televised special with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the year after they quit royal duties, Harry admitted that his father still paid for their expenses when they moved stateside for a while before cutting off the allowance.