A Palace insider is revealing why Queen Camilla was reportedly "outraged" when the Duke of Sussex arrived for his short visit with King Charles.

Following a procedure for an enlarged prostate, it was announced in early February that King Charles III has cancer.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Shortly after that announcement, reports circulated that Prince Harry was “rushing” to the U.K. to see his father. But 24 hours after he arrived and visited with the king for a matter of minutes, the Duke of Sussex was back on a plane to the U.S. Upon getting back to the States, Harry was a presenter at an award ceremony before several appearances with his wife in Canada for an Invictus Games event, and did an interview with Good Morning America. Therefore, some have been calling Harry’s visit with the monarch nothing more than a “PR stunt” and now a courtier is claiming that Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) was “outraged” by her stepson’s attitude when he arrived at Clarence House.

Claims that Harry’s U.K. visit after king’s diagnosis was to ‘make himself look good’

Now-King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prince Harry attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry’s meeting with his dad was very brief. It’s believed that the reason for such a quick meeting is because the prince didn’t meet with the king alone, Queen Camilla was there too. While some outlets reported that the duke’s visit with King Charles lasted 30 minutes, sources who spoke with commentator Lady Colin Campbell said it only lasted 12 minutes.

Lady C told GB News: “My understanding is actually the meeting lasted exactly 12 minutes, not 30 minutes or 45 minutes and Harry took it upon himself, without an invitation, to get on a plane, fly over and inform the king’s office that he was arriving. One could actually wonder who was the visit for? Was it for Harry? Was it for the king? Was it for Netflix or was it a combination of all three?”

She also opined that news of Harry’s willingness to return to the U.K. and help his family with royal duties is just lip service for the duke’s PR: “This is all phony to make him look good.”

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Author Angela Levin, who spent time with the duke when she wrote his biography in 2018, agreed that Harry’s quick visit was just to inflate his personality.

“He popped over to see his father so that he could do this [GMA] interview, make some money, and talk about Invictus Games,” she explained. “It is so irritating. He behaves like a teenager … all very flippant. It’s all superficial.”

Queen Camilla was reportedly ‘outraged’ with Prince Harry’s attitude during brief meeting

Another thing that has come out about the meeting is not only was Queen Camilla there, but she was “outraged” over Harry’s attitude.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prince Harry look on following the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II | ISABEL INFANTES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A courtier confirmed that the prince did not ask for Palace approval before he flew in and claimed that during the meeting Camilla “left no doubt he isn’t wanted back.”

RadarOnline reported that the courtier said: “Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude. I’m told Camilla was outraged. She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”

The courtier added the queen could not take Harry “using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR” saying Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband’s cancer as a PR stunt was the last straw.