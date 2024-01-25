Queen Camilla may be keeping up with the latest fashion trends. But many think what she had on was really a mistake no one caught until it was too late.

Because so many eyes are on them wherever they go, if a woman in the royal family wears a fashion trend or has a fashion faux pas, it makes news. And now Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) is making headlines but we’re not exactly sure if she was following a new trend or put on two different things when she was getting ready and forgot to take one off.

Here’s what Camilla wore to a recent engagement that has many wondering if she was really trying to be on trend or if she and her staffers failed to notice the mismatch before she left her residence.

Queen Camilla sported a new trend but it may have been an accident

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to a women’s refuge in Swindon, England | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Jan. 22, 2023, Queen Camilla visited a women’s refuge in Swindon, England, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service.

During her visit, Camilla met with the staff, volunteers, families, and partner agencies. And she was spotted wearing two very different earrings. Gasp! However, if you follow the latest fashion trends then you’ll know that the queen may have been sporting the new mismatch earring trend spearheaded by Vogue.

In her right ear she had a gold earring encrusted with gems and in her left a pearl pendant earring that she wears often. But some have their suspicions and think King Charles’ wife made the mistake before she left her home and no one else noticed before the photos of the mismatch were shared all over.

Adding fuel to why many think it was a mistake is because the next day Camilla was seen at an engagement in London wearing a pearl-drop earring in her left ear again but this time she had the match to that pearl earring in her right ear too.

Queen Camilla meets frontline staff on a visit to Refuge’s Gaia Centre in Lambeth in London, England | Stacey Osborne/Refuge – Pool/Getty Images

Camilla’s mismatch proves she’s ‘only human’

If it indeed was a mistake, like many believe, it goes to show that even the queen is “just like the rest of us” and can walk outside without even realizing she’s not matching.

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss Queen Camilla’s potential mistake.

“It’s surprising those who care for her clothing and jewelry didn’t catch this,” one person replied.

Another said: “It makes her ‘human’ like the rest of us! I’m pretty sure she wouldn’t have done it deliberately — not sure that’s her style!”

A third fan posted: “Just shows Queen Camilla is human, as so many expect her to be some sort of superhuman that never makes mistakes. I love it!”

Queen Camilla holding a bouquet following her visit to a women’s refuge Swindon, England | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

But not everyone agreed that it was actually a mistake.

One observer said they would be surprised if it was not done intentionally because of how much planning goes into what the royals wear ahead of time, writing: “That’s almost an unheard-of mistake in royal fashion for that reason, isn’t it? I could be wrong but it was my understanding clothing and jewelry are pulled and assembled weeks in advance of the calendar. Seams and hems checked, buttons or snaps, checked for stray threads, stains, wear. Steamed and pressed and in a garment bag for the day of, plus shoes of course. Jewelry polished and checked for loose stones or clasps etc.”

And another opined: “I think she couldn’t make her mind up which pair to wear so decided to wear both! It’ll catch on!”