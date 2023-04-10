Camilla Parker Bowles’ Former Staffer Reveals How Involved She Really Was in Planning Her Wedding to King Charles

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) celebrated their anniversary April 9. Now, someone who worked for the couple and attended their royal wedding is discussing what involvement Camilla actually had in planning the nuptials given that she had a whole team around her to make all the arrangements down to every last detail.

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Former butler recalls that Camilla had a hand in all the wedding plans

Grant Harrold, who worked as King Charles and Camilla’s butler from 2004 to 2011, remembered that like any other bride Camilla was very involved in the planning of her wedding to the future monarch.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo he said: “[Camilla] was involved, like anybody about to get married. From what I saw she was very much involved and so good about it. For example, I got an invitation to the wedding but really I hadn’t been there long enough so they discussed it and said ‘Grant should be invited’ so I was invited as one of their guests. She made sure that nobody was left out and that they should be included. I know she was involved in the service, the Guildhall blessing, what went on at Windsor Castle, the floral arrangements, and all the planning … even down to the dress design, she was involved in all that … There was a team there to help advise and organize it but she was very much involved in it which was nice.”

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage at Windsor Castle

The former royal butler also gave some details about what it was like attending the royal wedding.

“As a royal wedding should be, it was the perfect wedding, so much fun, really good fun, and I don’t have loads of memories because so much happened on the day. It was amazing and it was nice to see her with the rest of the royal family and see how they all knew her without question … you saw them and they all got on, even the queen as well. [The late queen] was very happy. She did a speech and all I can remember is that it was funny. I remember laughing, so it was a fun speech. It was amazing. A really, really nice day.”

Harrold says Camilla and Charles are best friends

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles pose for their official photograph in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle following their wedding | © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Harrold gave more insight into the pair’s relationship and said the now-king and queen consort really are best friends.

“They are the most fun, loveable couple, hysterical to be around,” he shared. “They were great fun and she is so good to him because of all the pressures and seriousness of what he does, even before he was king, she always added a bit of fun to everything. It was always a bit of fun and lighthearted, there was a lot of laughter.

“More importantly, they are best friends, absolutely best friends, no question on that at all and they are a great team. I witnessed that. I remember thinking how lucky that later in life he’s found somebody that he adores and loves and it is his best friend.”