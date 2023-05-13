One Royal Struggles Walking in Heels While Kate Middleton and Camilla Make It Look Easy

For the women in the royal family, dressing for a formal event or reception includes wearing high heels.

As many women know those shoes aren’t always the most comfortable to walk in and sometimes the height of a heel or stiletto can make them difficult to walk in. While most royal ladies move about in heels with no problem, one member of the family has been seen struggling in them from time to time. Here’s who that is and why experts believe she has trouble walking in heels.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton depart the Fortnum and Mason Store in London | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Fans notice one royal struggles to walk in heels

Unless they’re on an engagement that calls for casual attire, the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) are almost always seen wearing high heels when they’re out and about. But fans recently noticed another royal sporting heels who, unlike Kate and Camilla, wasn’t having an easy time trying to walk in them.

For an Easter service in April 2023 at Windsor Castle, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall wore a £425 ($466 USD) pair of blush Emmy London “Rebecca” pumps. And some fans took to social media saying that she couldn’t really walk in them.

This isn’t the first time Zara has looked a bit awkward walking in heels though.

Zara Tindall wearing heels to the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Experts explain why she seems to have problems walking in them

Style expert Bella Hignett offered a reason why Zara doesn’t move with ease like some other members of her family when she wears high heels.

“Zara is just not used to wearing heels anything like as much as Kate Middleton,” Hignett told Express. She added that Kate wears heels just about every day and “also has more of a decent budget for high-end court shoes which are often from Aquazzura, Alessandra Rich, and Jimmy Choo.”

Hignett opined: “Zara would do well to wear a lower heel or a block heel, which can still be elegant. Or even a platform shoe for the right occasion as they have all the height but less of an angle.”

Zara Tindall standing in white dress with heels at Ascot Racecourse | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Another fashion expert Kay Wyer agrees that Zara would be better off in a lower heel and thinks she may actually have a higher instep which can make it harder for her to walk in certain shoes.

She suggested the late queen’s granddaughter try wearing “a slightly lower heel or a style which covers more of the foot, particularly around the instep … A slightly wider, straight heel would also help with stability. There is also a great range of heels now which have slightly padded upper straps, still elegant but a little more comfortable.”

Hignett added: “Wearing tights is easier too than bare feet as wearing tights helps your feet move around a bit more in the shoe and stop blisters … Also, high heels are more comfortable if you use sticky gel inserts.”

Wearing tights and sticky gel pads are some things the Princess of Wales has done in the past to be more comfortable in her heels.

Zara Tindall arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla’s shoes have a secret weapon to keep her in them longer

Kate’s stepmother-in-law has a secret weapon to ensure that her feet are comfortable and don’t become covered in blisters or bunions.

According to Hello!, Queen Camilla wears a specific brand with memory foam cushion contours and Juane Technology for support. The brand she swears by is Sole Bliss, which specializes in creating shoes for women with common foot problems.