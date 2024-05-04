Aubrey O'Day from 'Making the Band' discussed why she became fearful that Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs was watching and following her while she was home.

MTV’s Making the Band starred hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as he formed the next pop supergroup. Danity Kane, a girl group featuring Aubrey O’Day, found major commercial success after attaining fame from the series. Unfortunately, O’Day didn’t have a great experience with Combs. Here’s what she said about how she thought he may have been stalking her at home.

‘Making the Band’ star Aubrey O’Day alluded that Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs was stalking her at her home

Making the Band star Aubrey O’Day isn’t afraid to discuss Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Homeland Security raided two of Combs’ properties in late March 2024. Before the raids, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, alleged in a lawsuit that Combs was sexually violent toward her. Combs and Ventura quickly settled the lawsuit, and O’Day commented that Combs never took accountability for his actions.

In 2008, Combs fired O’Day from his label, Bad Boy Records. Since then, O’Day has talked about her personal experiences on the MTV reality series and with Combs. In February 2024, she discussed on the No Jumper podcast how Combs might have been stalking her. O’Day and the podcast host talked about how several people around Combs died of mysterious causes, which made O’Day worry.

“I have over 600 license plates screen capped in my phone right now from the past three months of just random cars that were parked outside my home that didn’t look right to me,” O’Day explained. “I’ve never seen them on my block. Or, I’ll make a quick U-turn if I need to get some groceries and a big car busts a U-turn in a really weird spot. It’s like, there are things that I know to look out for because I’ve been followed before in multiple settings, that I’m noticing.”

Aubrey O’Day said she thought Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs wanted to keep her ‘quiet’

While speaking on No Jumper, Aubrey O’Day said she wasn’t surprised by Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, especially after Combs’s record label, Bad Boy Records, turned publishing rights back over to the artists in 2023.

“I saw all the headlines about, ‘Diddy’s being benevolent and giving all of his blessed artists their publishing back.’ Because it’s notoriously known throughout time that he screws his artists over,” O’Day continued.

To gain the publishing rights, O’Day had to sign a document stating that she would never speak ill of Combs or any of his associates. “I mean, it went on for generations,” she continued. “It basically would cover everyone in the music industry. So, I knew at that point, he’s not being benevolent; he’s covering his a** for something.”

O’Day discusses the situation in TMZ’s documentary, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy. “I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible,” she said of Combs’ motivations.

Aubrey O’Day alleged that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs made inappropriate comments to her on Making the Band.

“I’m, right now, taking inventory of my experience,” O’Day said on No Jumper. ” … I’m finding out, so many times, even very early on, when Diddy was making comments like, ‘Oh, now you’re f***able. You look great, I could f*** you now. And things like that. I don’t even remember.”

At the time, O’Day spoke to her therapist friend about the scenario. “She said she remembers when he said that to me. I said, ‘What did I do?’ She said, ‘You kind of looked at me and said, ‘He finally thinks I’m pretty,’” O’Day remembered.

