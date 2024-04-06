Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has had tremendous success in the music industry. And he signed some of the biggest names in pop, hip-hop, and rap. In the early 2000s, his show, Making the Band, brought Danity Kane into the spotlight. Aubrey O’Day was a singer from the all-girl group, and she spoke out about how she refused to sign the NDA that Combs presented to her.

Making the Band gave Sean “P. Diddy” Combs the platform to form music groups on reality TV. Danity Kane, an all-girl group formed on the show, swept the pop world by storm in the early 2000s. While they attained great success, they had trouble making money. Aubrey O’Day spoke out against Combs’ treatment of her and the shady contract that the hip-hop mogul wanted her to sign.

In 2023, Fox reported that Combs returned the Bad Boy Records publishing rights to the musicians and artists. Giving artists their rights started in May 2021, allowing them to make money and royalties on their music. However, it required artists to sign a new deal.

According to O’Day, she would be making a few hundred dollars per month on royalties, which doesn’t hold a candle to the amount of money she should’ve made from the music years ago. Additionally, the new deal came with stipulations she didn’t want to follow.

“We only get the amounts due since Sony bought our catalog. So, streaming for the past couple of years. It’s about $800-900. In the hundreds,” she revealed on the Only Stans podcast. “In order to get that, I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release. I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage Puff, Bad Boy, Janice Combs, or Justin Combs music, or EMI, or Sony ever in public.”

“I hit everyone in my group and said, ‘Absolutely do not take this deal. We do not take this deal,'” O’Day continued. She added that Combs offered her “a few hundred dollars to sign away” her rights to “ever tell the story” of what she went through.

Aubrey O’Day revealed years ago that she and the other Danity Kane singers were never paid

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day discussed the girl group’s lack of payment from Sean “P. Diddy” Combs years ago.

“And we weren’t being paid,” O’Day said in an interview regarding Danity Kane in 2014, according to The Jasmine Brand. “I mean, don’t get it twisted, Diddy did never send the check. We never got a big payment. We had to like each other without getting paid; we had to like each other genuinely because we believed that was powerful for women and for society in general, but specifically, because we’re a girl group for women.”

O’Day commented on the situation in 2023. “For people who worked for six years of their life and entered an industry where, what, somebody made $48 million, and we didn’t even see a penny of that, and we were in thongs and five-inch heels for years on stage, and not any of it did we see,” she said on Only Stans. “And the measly amount of change that MTV paid us.”

“I wish he paid us what we deserved for all the work that we did, and I wish he would right his wrongs,” she said of Combs.

