'Making the Band' star Aubrey O'Day sang in Danity Kane, and she recalled the sexual comments that Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs made to her while on the show.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is known for being one of the biggest stars in the industry. In the early 2000s, he led the reality TV series Making the Band, and several big names came from the show. The all-girl group Danity Kane rose to success in 2006, and Aubrey O’Day, a lead vocalist, attained fame. However, O’Day recently spoke out about Comb’s behavior toward her while they filmed the show.

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is under the microscope after Homeland Security raided two of his properties — one in Los Angeles, and the other in Miami. Before the raid, Making the Band star Aubrey O’Day discussed Combs’ inappropriate comments that he made toward her when they filmed the show in the early 2000s. O’Day rose to fame with the all-girl group Danity Kane, which was formed on the show.

O’Day discussed her time on the show on the podcast No Jumper. “I’m, right now, taking inventory of my experience,” O’Day said. ” … I’m finding out, so many times, even very early on, when Diddy was making comments like, ‘Oh, now you’re f***able. You look great, I could f*** you now. And things like that. I don’t even remember.”

O’Day spoke to her friend, who’s a therapist, about the situation. “She said she remembers when he said that to me. I said, ‘What did I do?’ She said, ‘You kind of looked at me and said, ‘He finally thinks I’m pretty,'” the singer recalled. “That was what I thought in that moment. … I think that it’s just so telling with what a woman goes through and a systemic problem, specifically right now …. You meet the person who can make your dreams come true. It’s grooming.”

The Danity Kane singer said there are ‘so many victims’ of P. Diddy’s abuse

‘Making the Band’ stars Danity Kane with Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs | Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Making the Band star Aubrey O’Day continued to speak on her experience with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs on the No Jumper podcast. She talked about the “witnesses” and “victim.”

“There are so many witnesses. There are so many victims,” she continued. “If or if not there were to be any type of investigation occurring, no victim should be or can communicate with other victims. And so victims are likely not communicating with victims. But, a lot of people that know things or are building things or whatever do reach out do tell you everything.”

O’Day added that she asked Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, if the hip-hop star was a “sociopath.”

“That was a man that, at one point, I adored, looked up to,” she said of Combs. “He made my dreams happen.”

Aubrey O’Day fully supports Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura in her allegations

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura,” filed a lawsuit against him in 2023. She alleged that Combs sexually abused her throughout their relationship. Aubrey O’Day reacted to the lawsuit by sharing her support for Cassie.

“I am in full support of Cassie,” O’Day told Rolling Stone in November 2023. “It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.