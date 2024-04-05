Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family tree is complicated and extensive, with seven kids and four mothers of his children.

Six months after receiving the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Sean “Diddy” Combs is receiving publicity for a far different reason. The longtime rapper and music producer saw his Miami and LA homes raided by federal agents in connection to sexual assault allegations and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

Kim Porter, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, Diddy, D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs attend a holiday event in 2018 | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

In the process of securing Diddy’s Miami compound, Homeland Security officers handcuffed two of Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian Combs, in “overzealous and overtly militarized force,” according to one of Diddy’s former partners, Misa Hylton, who criticized the officers’ tactics on Instagram. This has led many fans to wonder about Diddy’s family. Here’s your guide to the Diddy family tree. Let’s start with his children’s mothers:

Misa Hylton

Sean Combs and Misa Hylton in 2019; Misa Hylton in 2009; | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Bad Boy Entertainment

Misa Hylton dated Diddy in the early ’90s while he interned at NYC’s Uptown Records. The pair had one child, Justin Combs, on December 30, 1993. After breaking up, the “Last Night” rapper and fashion designer remained on good terms.

Hylton has a hip-hop legacy, too. In the ’90s, she styled R&B and hip-hop artists like Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige. Now 51 years old, she oversees the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, which educates and mentors young people seeking to work in fashion. On Instagram, Hylton describes herself as a “Mother, Lifestyle Architect, Fashion Designer, Creative, Founder of Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, Management, Certified Life Coach.”

Kim Porter

Kim Porter and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2015; Kim Porter in 2018 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Diddy and Kim Porter dated from 1994 to 2007, resulting in three biological children: son King, 26, and twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, 17. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper adopted Quincy, Porter’s son from her previous relationship with singer/songwriter Al B. Sure!

Porter was a successful model, actor, and entrepreneur. At age 47, the multitalented mom died of lobar pneumonia after experiencing “flu-like symptoms for days,” reports People. Diddy called her death a “nightmare,” saying, “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much.”

Sarah Chapman

Sarah Chapman in 2019; Sean Combs and Sarah Chapman in 2017 | Presley Ann/Getty Images for The LadyLike Foundation; Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Diddy and Sarah Chapman never officially dated, but they welcomed a daughter, Chance, in 2006 while Porter was pregnant with Diddy’s twin daughters. The pair have remained friendly and supportive over the years as they co-parent. Chapman is a businesswoman.

Dana Tran

Dana Tran, who goes by Dana Tee on Instagram, works in cybersecurity. The California native has worked at Siemens as the Global Manager of Industrial Cyber and Digital Security. Tran remains private about her connection to Diddy, but they did welcome a daughter together. Love Sean Combs was born on December 10, 2022. The businesswoman often posts about her daughter on social media, captioning one video, “The simplest things, like brushing my daughter’s hair brings me so much joy. I could cry every time she smiles. I never knew I could love like this.”

Hylton, Porter, Chapman, and Tran all contribute to Diddy’s family tree. Here are his seven children:

Quincy Brown, 32

Kim Porter in 2016; Quincy Brown in 2023 | David Livingston/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage

Named after Quincy Jones, Quincy Taylor Brown has music in his blood. His biological dad, Al B. Sure!, is a singer, songwriter, radio host and former record executive. His mother, Porter, acts and sings, and his adoptive father, Diddy, raps and produces.

Quincy appeared on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 when Diddy and Porter threw him an epic birthday party in Atlanta. Now 32 years old, the “Friends First” singer starred in the 2015 coming-of-age drama film Brotherly Love. Quincy has a watch line and jeans collection. He has founded a production company, a start-up technology company, and a photo editing app

Justin Dior Combs, 30

Misa Hylton in 2024; Justin Combs in 2023 | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One; Prince Williams/WireImage

Son to Diddy and Misa Hylton, Justin Combs also has an ample entertainment resume. The now 30-year-old starred in an episode of My Super Sweet 16 and acted in Power Book II: Ghost. While studying at the University of California, LA, Combs played on the football team as a defensive back. He also hosted a 2021 TV series, Respectfully Justin, where he and a co-host welcomed celebrity guests for “hilarious, provocative conversations.”

Christian ‘King’ Combs, 26

Kim Porter in 2016; King Combs and Diddy in 2023 | David Livingston/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy and Porter’s first biological child, Christian “King” Combs, was born on April 1, 1998. Though the couple broke things off when Christian was one, they reunited later. King is an actor, composer, and rapper signed to Bad Boy Entertainment. His star-studded EP, Cyncerely, C3, features Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Fabolous, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

On April 1, 2024, King celebrated his 26th birthday in LA with an extravagant party. His half-brother Quincy posted a video on Instagram of himself and King rapping and singing. He captioned it, “Happy Birthday Christian Casey Combs! My Young King! I love you with all my heart. They can try and stop us but we are not STOPPIN THE COUPE… AND THATS THE TRUTH!”

Chance Combs, 17

Sarah Chapman in 2022; Chance Combs in 2023 | Prince Williams/Wireimage; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

Born in 2006, Chance Combs is Diddy’s oldest daughter and only child with Chapman. Although Diddy was in a relationship with Porter at the time, he and Chapman have remained amicable as they co-parent their daughter. Chance is often in photos with her slightly younger twin half-sisters, showing their close bond. The 17-year-old hopes to act in the future.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17

Kim Porter in 2016; Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs in 2023 | David Livingston/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Born less than six months after Chance came into the world, Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs are Diddy’s second and third daughters. Porter and Diddy named the girls after their grandmothers. Jessie and D’Lila are cheerleaders at LA prep school Sierra Canyon School. The identical twins were supposed to fly to the Bahamas with their dad when his Miami home was raided.

Love Sean Combs, 1

Love Sean Combs was born in October 2022. Diddy went public with his new daughter in December 2022 on X, tweeting, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Since then, Love’s mom, Dana Tran, started an Instagram account where fans can follow along as Love grows up: @loveseancombs. The Combs family welcomed the newest member with open arms. All of Love’s siblings have photos on social media holding her.

Diddy’s sister: Keisha Combs

Keisha Combs and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2005 | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Keisha Combs grew up with older brother Sean and their mother Janice. When Diddy was 2, they lost their father, Melvin, who was shot and killed, reports The New Yorker. He had been sitting in his vehicle in Central Park. Keisha went on to work for Bad Boy Records.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mom: Janice Combs

Janice Combs and Diddy at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Janice Combs raised her son, Sean, in Harlem, NYC. The single mom worked hard to provide a stable home full of love. In 2006, Diddy told Oprah Winfrey about his mother’s strength and resilience. “My mother likes to spend time with me,” he explained. “She loves me so much, and she’s so proud of me … almost killed herself to make sure I went to private schools, to expose me to travel. She made sure I never looked down on other people.” The mother-son bond is tight with Diddy and Janice. They talk several times a week.