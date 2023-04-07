Body Language Expert Notices That 1 Royal Has Become Very Protective of King Charles (And It’s Not Prince William or Kate)

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the royal family became public knowledge, other members of the Firm have rallied around each other and showed a united front. This was especially true when Queen Elizabeth II died and her oldest son, King Charles III, ascended the throne.

Now, a body language expert noticed that one royal has become “protective” of the monarch.

Zara Tindall, Now-King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and others standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour in 2016 | Zak Hussein – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

King Charles is now even closer with some family members

After Meghan and Harry stepped down, the king seemed to become even closer with his heir Prince William. The king’s love for his eldest son and daughter-in-law (formerly Kate Middleton) was clear when he made them the Prince and Princess of Wales in his first address following the queen’s death.

Relations with Charles and his youngest sibling Prince Edward have reportedly never been better either after the king made him and his wife, Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

And someone who Charles was always thought to have a tight bond with over the years is his sister Princess Anne. This was evident when the king ascended the throne and she released a statement in support of the new monarch. But it’s Anne’s daughter who a body language expert observed being “protective” of King Charles.

Body language expert says this royal shows ‘protective’ actions toward the king

Zara Tindall and now-King Charles sharing a laugh at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express about how Zara Tindall has demonstrated “protective” actions toward the king.

According to James, “Zara is clearly very fond of her uncle and in terms of showing that affection in public she just goes for it, taking the lead in a way that makes her look rather protective of him.

“Charles is much more reserved in terms of his reciprocal signals but his wide grins and his close-quarters eye contact suggests he’s a very doting uncle to his sister’s consistently upbeat and fun-looking daughter.”

Charles and his niece are very ‘comfortable’ when they’re around each other

King Charles III and Zara Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Related Lip Reader Reveals Personal Comment Prince Harry Made to His Cousin Zara After Tense Jubilee Event

James previously spoke about Zara’s relationship with her uncle and pointed out that her unwillingness to change around the monarch shows just how comfortable they are in each other’s company.

James explained: “If you were to place all the royals on some sliding scale of PDAs and tactile behavior in public you’d see Charles close to one end as a rather hands-off, stuffy-looking kind of a guy. And Zara would sit firmly at the other end as the most spontaneous and gloriously-gregarious-looking royal adult.

“Put the two together and you might expect Zara to tone her playfully affectionate rituals down with her uncle. But instead, she seems intent on cutting through any formal stuff by instigating some very dominant-looking hugs that seem to both surprise and delight [Charles].”