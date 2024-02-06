Here's what Queen Camilla did during a recent royal engagement that many people were surprised to see the wife of a monarch do.

King Charles‘ wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) has been keeping busy attending numerous engagements after the monarch had a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate and diagnostic testing for cancer.

During a recent visit, the queen surprised a lot of people with what she did after someone dropped something upon meeting her and now people can’t stop talking about it.

What happened with one guest when Queen Camilla visited a charity

Queen Camilla meeting residents of St. John’s Foundation almshouses in Bath, England | Ben Birchall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Feb. 1, 2024, Queen Camilla traveled to the English town of Bath, where she marked the 850th anniversary of St. John’s Foundation. Camilla has been the foundation’s patron since 2009. While there, she greeted several well-wishers and did an impromptu walkabout when crowds began lining the streets.

She also met with residents of St. John’s Foundation almshouses at the Chapel of St. Michael Within.

The Mirror noted that Camilla chatted with a number of elderly residents over tea and snacks. She spoke about her love of gardening, which some of the residents also enjoyed, telling them: “I find it the most relaxing thing in the world, you come in and everything starts stiffening up, it’s worth it.”

When she approached one woman the lady accidentally dropped her name badge onto the floor and “without hesitation,” the queen got down on her knees to pick it up for her.

She then joked with the resident about the good exercise she got from bending down and getting back up.

Reaction to Camilla’s gesture without hesitation, showing her true colors

While the gesture may seem just like the courteous thing to do, many fans were surprised that a royal let alone the actual queen got down on her hands and knees to assist the woman. And after the video was shared on X, they shared their thoughts about what Camilla did.

One user wrote: “I think she’s a genuinely kind person. I imagine that’s a quality the king loves about her.”

A second user added: “Shows what a genuinely thoughtful lady she is. I personally think she makes a great queen.”

A third posted: “The queen is just a kind & straightforward woman. We’re enormously lucky that she is beside our king every step of the way. And so is he, but he knows that.”

Queen Camilla smiles and waves as she departs by car after her visit to the newly opened Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge, England | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And a fourth commented: “She is such a jewel. But her main concern was that the lady didn’t feel bad that the queen had put herself out” while a fifth one said: “She is honestly so precious. I love her sense of humor!”

Others commented on the video posted to YouTube showing the interaction with praise for Queen Camilla as well writing: “What a wonderful natural lady, picking up that ladies [sic] stuff, God Bless her,” and “Love how the queen helped pick up items dropped rather than depend on others … SHE IS SO REAL.”