Here's what Queen Camilla did that is reminiscent of what Queen Elizabeth used to do, according to a body language expert.

Following the news that King Charles III was getting treatment for an enlarged prostate, which required a brief hospital stay before he returned home to recover, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) has continued working and attending several royal engagements. And now a body language expert observed something in the current queen’s demeanor that is almost identical to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Body language expert points out similarities between Queen Camilla and Queen Elizabeth

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton analyzed Queen Camilla’s appearance during the reception she held at Windsor Castle on Jan. 30 and is discussing what she did that her late mother-in-law also did when she was that age.

(L): Queen Elizabeth at an official welcoming ceremony for Turkey’s president | Paul Hackett – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R): Queen Camilla holds a reception for authors at Windsor Castle | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, the expert said: “It’s amazing how similar Camilla is to the late Queen Elizabeth in terms of the way she navigates around the room and speaks to people. First of all, with her posture, she’s very symmetrical and very grounded in the way that she stands. I’ve looked at comparisons between her and the (late) queen at a similar age, and their postures are so similar.”

Stanton continued: “I’ve also noticed that when Camilla speaks to people, she bends down and lowers to their level. This is a gesture that’s often used when a person is going out of their way to acknowledge someone else. Despite her position, Camilla isn’t averse to making this gesture as it creates greater rapport and a connection with the people she’s speaking to.

“Camilla’s eye contact is always fixed, it’s like she carries her own forcefield around her. With Camilla, she has gravitated towards the role of queen so effortlessly. Queen Elizabeth is somebody that she had a deal of admiration and fondness towards, and it’s clear Camilla [saw] her as a real role model.”

Camilla has proved she’s able to ‘run the show’ on her own without King Charles

Queen Camilla smiling and laughing with guests during reception at Windsor Castle for authors, illustrators, and binders | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Stanton also talked about how impressed he is with the queen’s solo engagements overall since the king has been out of commission for treatment.

Stanton noted: “Camilla always appears perfectly happy and comfortable to engage with members of the public. In terms of her posture, her shoulders were up and her back was upright. While she didn’t display massive signs of extroversion, she certainly comes across as a person who is capable of running the show and being front and centre without anyone else being there. Overall, Camilla is always willing and able to conduct herself to the highest standard at any event — even without husband Charles by her side.”

