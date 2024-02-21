The Duke of Sussex's remarks on the ABC morning news series were used to 'inflate' his personality says Angela Levin

A royal expert believes Prince Harry used King Charles to “inflate” his personality with a positive interview regarding the royal family with Good Morning America. The Duke of Sussex expressed his wishes for reconciliation in the interview, but Angela Levin believes other things are at play.

Royal expert Angela Levin, who had exclusive access to Prince Harry while writing her book Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018, got to know the royal very well. Therefore, she has a unique opinion regarding King Charles’ second son that others may not.

Levin believes that Harry used his visit with Charles to inflate his personality. She told GBNews, “He popped over to see his father so that he could do this interview, make some money, and talk about Invictus Games.”

She continued, “It is so irritating. He behaves like a teenager.”

Levin said Harry’s attitude about his family is “all very flippant. It’s all superficial.”

King Charles likely didn’t give Prince Harry any detailed information about his health

Good Morning America asked Prince Harry about his father’s health, King Charles. It was revealed in late January 2024 that the king has cancer, but it was not told what kind.

He said that Charles told him of his diagnosis, and Harry “jumped on a plane as soon as he could.” When asked about his outlook on the king’s health, Harry responded, “That’s between me and him.”

“I can bet any amount of money that King Charles didn’t give him any information,” royal author Angela Levin said of Harry’s comments regarding the monarch’s health. “You know he can’t be trusted.”

Levin continued, “His statements are made to sort of inflate his personality and show his importance. But in reality, the royal family is going on without him.”

Angela Levin believes Prince Harry’s ‘mission’ is to have ‘his own private royal family’

Wrapping up her commentary regarding Prince Harry, Angela Levin claims he has a new “mission.” It is to have “his own private royal family.”

He wants “nothing to do with the royal family we saw yesterday with the new website.” Harry and Meghan Markle debuted Sussex.com, which tells of their public and private accomplishments.

“They’ve also changed their children’s name to Sussex. So I think that’s what he means by his mission, and it’s scary.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California. They have two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.