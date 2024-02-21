The Duke of Sussex may want his two children with Meghan Markle to reconnect with their royal roots and establish a relationship with their grandfather.

Prince Harry has several trips to the United Kingdom scheduled for 2024. Could a reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, be on the horizon? A PR person who specializes in royal commentary believes so.

Prince Harry and King Charles may reconnect along with the monarch’s grandchildren

The Mirror reported that a PR guru and royal commentator Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR claims that Prince Harry will likely decide he wants to visit the UK with his children this year. These are her reasons.

“Since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Harry’s quick dash across the pond, I think it has hit home with Harry just how important family is to him. I suspect he’ll want to bring his children, Lilibet and Archie, to the UK to visit their grandad,” Carratt believes.

“King Charles only met Lilibet once at the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and Archie left the UK when he was a baby, so his meetings with the King have been sparse. The children don’t have a relationship with their maternal grandfather, so I suspect Harry would like to grow their relationship with King Charles,” she concludes.

Prince Harry will want the children to connect to their royal heritage in some way

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie in a screenshot from Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries | Netflix

Now that Prince Harry and King Charles have reconnected after Harry flew to England after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis, father and son can reestablish their relationship. Lynn Carratt believes that as his children grow older, Harry will want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to somehow connect to their royal background.

“Now the kids are a little bit older; I am certain Archie and Lilibet will be making more frequent visits to the UK,” Carratt explained. “There is also hope that their father’s illness will bring Harry and William closer together in the future and allow Archie and Lilibet to become closer to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But this will take time.”

In an interview with Good Morning America during a visit to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games, Prince Harry gave royal followers a rare update on his children with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

“The kids are doing great,” Harry revealed. “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very fast.”

He continued, “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Prince Harry last saw King Charles on Feb. 7. He traveled to the United Kingdom from California to speak with his father after his cancer diagnosis.