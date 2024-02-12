The Wales' continue to maintain a regular routine for their three children despite several royal health struggles in the past month.

Life for King Charles‘ grandchildren will reportedly remain normal regardless of several critical health issues within the monarchy. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, continue to keep a regular schedule of school and activities for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis despite the royal health upheaval of the past month. Thus, the children will not make a special trip to see their grandfather after his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles’ grandchildren will not be ‘racing’ to see him

Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes King Charles’ grandchildren will not be told of his current health status. Prince William and Kate Middleton will not trouble the children and allow them to maintain a regular daily routine.

Bond said in a quote to OK! as reprinted by GBNews, “This has been a difficult time for George and Charlotte and Louis. It’s very challenging to have not only your mother but also your grandfather in a bit of medical difficulty.”

She continued that the Prince and Princess of Wales put their sons and daughter first before any royal crisis. “We have to remember that William and Kate desperately want to keep things as normal as possible for the children.”

“So it might be just the usual visit to Grandpa on a Sunday afternoon if he’s feeling up to it. I don’t think they’ll be racing around every five minutes,” Bond concluded.

King Charles sees his grandchildren regularly

Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and King Charles | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Related Kate Middleton and King Charles Health Crisis Could End Feud With Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly sees his grandchildren regularly. GBNews quoted a source close to the royal family, who clarified the stable relationship between Charles and his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The source said, “King Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. There’s so much love there.”

“Before, they [Charles and Camilla] were miles away from the Waleses. But geographically, they are now much closer, so he can spend more time with them, and he’s very glad [of it].”

William and his family moved from London to Windsor in 2022. The family resides in Adelaide Cottage.

This status report comes six years after Prince William first discussed King Charles’ relationship with his three grandchildren in 2018. William said in the documentary Prince Charles at 70, “I would like him to have more time with the children.”

During Kate Middleton’s hospitalization, she and Prince William put their children’s needs first

Buckingham Palace’s announcement regarding Kate Middleton’s hospitalization focused not only on the Princess of Wales’ health but also her wishes for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” it read. “She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normalcy for her children as possible and her wish that her medical information remains private.”

Subsequently, George, Charlotte, and Louis did not visit their mother during her two-week stay at the London Clinic. People Magazine reported they spoke to their mother regularly via FaceTime, which is how the family communicates when the royal couple travels.

“I don’t think she wanted to make more of a big thing of it than it already was. They’ll be rallying ’round in their own way and helping to look after her,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People Magazine.

The royal children were reunited with their mother upon her return to Adelaide Cottage to continue her recovery at home.