Kate Middleton and King Charles’ health crises could help end Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with Kensington Palace. Friends close to the Duke of Sussex claim this family ordeal could be the one thing that finally reunites the royal family.

A royal friend believes the current royal health crisis puts things ‘into perspective’

The Daily Beast spoke to an old friend of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry. They weighed in on the embattled family, claiming the current royal health crisis puts things “into perspective.”

The friend says he has not spoken regularly to Harry since the Duke of Sussex moved to America in 2020. However, they believe that Kate Middleton and King Charles’ respective surgeries should unite the House of Windsor with the Duke of Sussex.

“Health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective. If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate,” they explained.

“William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart. She would be open to using this situation to build bridges. Never waste a good crisis, right?”

An insider believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sent royals private well-wishes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The website cites a second friend of the family who said they see no reason to disbelieve reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to Kate Middleton and King Charles privately.

The Mirror states, “The king and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

However, the friend believes it is finally time to move on from all the drama. They told The Daily Beast, “You must remember that Kate and Harry were exceptionally close.”

The statement continued, “He adored her, and she provided a sense of stability after the chaos of his youth. I actually can’t imagine a world in which he wouldn’t have sent her a note despite everything.”

The friend concluded, “Everyone in the family has, frankly, had enough of the whole feud narrative. It’s way past time the whole thing was put to bed. Trust has been damaged, and I don’t think they are ever going to be calling each other for a heart-to-heart like the old days, but it’s time to move on.”

Will Prince William ever reconcile with Prince Harry?

In Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, the author writes Prince William feels “betrayed” by his only brother. He is reportedly very “sad” about their lack of a relationship and expresses doubt the siblings will reunite soon.

Omid Scobie wrote, “There’s a huge amount of anger there. [William] feels betrayed and sad about the situation. But he also disagrees with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.”

On Jan. 17, it was revealed that Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery and that King Charles would be hospitalized for an enlarged prostate. Kate Middleton was released from the hospital after two weeks, and King Charles is recovering from his surgery.