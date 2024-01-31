The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted the Duke to make a difficult decision: his family or her

Prince Harry had to make some hard choices regarding his marriage to Meghan Markle. A royal insider claims that the Duchess of Sussex “demanded” her husband put her ahead of the royal family.

Royal insider Angela Levin believes Prince Harry has to put Meghan Markle first

Angela Levin, a royal insider who accompanied Prince Harry on many engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace, believes the Duke of Sussex must put his wife, Meghan Markle ahead of the royal family.

Levin believes Markle has “demanded” Harry not to have contact with his family. This leaves the duke “between a rock and a hard place.”

She referred to Harry’s appearance at the Legends of Aviation Awards, where he was an honoree. Levin believed that would have been a perfect time to send public well-wishes to his father, King Charles, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton during their royal health crises.

Both Charles and Kate had separate surgical procedures over two weeks. Kate had abdominal surgery, while Charles had surgery for an enlarged prostate.

She told The Sun: “He didn’t say anything. He was bound to say, ‘I’m so sorry to hear that both my father and sister-in-law are unwell.’ He just needed to say one sentence.”

“But I think [Meghan] demands that he has no contact with the family.” The royal commentator added that Meghan has “never had any respect for the family” and that Harry has been “dragged down with that.”

Prince Harry has to ‘please’ a ‘difficult’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Angela Levin continued that she feels Prince Harry must “please” his wife to an extent. She called the Duchess of Sussex “difficult.”

The royal commentator said, “He’s got to please his wife to an extreme. I think she’s very difficult. Deep down, he still loves his family, but she comes first, and that’s OK.”

After following Harry for over one year writing her book Harry: A Biography of a Prince, Levin learned much about royal life. Therefore, she has an insider view of life within the House of Windsor.

Levin claims Harry tried to explain to his wife how royal protocols work. However, she claims Meghan “didn’t care.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly show disrespect for the crown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet shared public well-wishes to King Charles and Kate Middleton. However, reports claim they have sent private messages to their family members.

This is just another negative step away from the crown. They continue to walk away from the royal family four years after announcing they would be stepping down from their royal duties.

Harry and Meghan announced they planned to carve out a new, more modern role in the House of Windsor. However, the late Queen Elizabeth had yet to sign off on the message before the couple posted it to Instagram.

Angela Levin claimed the royal family discussed Harry and Meghan’s exit. However, they were asked to do it “slowly and carefully, but they didn’t want to. They decided to do it their way by putting up that post.”

“They bent over backward to be kind, but Meghan wanted it all her way,” Levin continued. “They still pretend they know much better than the royal family and how to run it. “They don’t want to have any connection to them. Harry is lonely, but pleasing Meghan comes first.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California. They are raising children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.