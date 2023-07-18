A royal insider claims that Meghan Markle broke the rules while out and about near her Montecito, CA home.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes Meghan Markle broke a series of rules in order to get media “attention.” She commented after recent paparazzi photos of the Duchess of Sussex at a local California farmer’s market revealed Meghan purposely broke a strict code of the outdoor shopping space, knowing her gaffe would be caught on camera.

Meghan Markle in 2018 photo visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand

Lady Colin Campbell believes Meghan Markle is ‘incorrigible’

In a statement in a story aired by GBNews, royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes Meghan Markle is trying to push the envelope regarding paparazzi coverage. Likewise, she came to this conclusion after Meghan was photographed shopping at a farmer’s market with her dog.

Campbell stated, “She’s incorrigible. She set out to do it because she wanted to rain on Catherine’s parade.” The royal insider noted that Meghan’s outing was caught by paparazzi the same day Kate Middleton appeared at Wimbledon.

She continued, “[Meghan] understood if she broke the rules, she would get more publicity than if she abided. The woman is incorrigible. There is just no way around it.”

What were the rules Meghan Markle broke?

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell revealed that Meghan Markle violated an explicit rule by bringing her dog to the Montecito, CA, farmer’s market. But, a sign at the market entrance stated that animals were not permitted on the premises.

Page Six shared a photo of the sign. It reads: “With the exception of recognized service animals, Health and Safety Code section 114259.5(3) prohibits live animals from entering any SBCFMA farmer’s market. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

She and Harry own three dogs: beagles Guy, Mamma Mia, and Labrador Retriever Pula. It is unclear if the dog walked around the market with Meghan or if her bodyguard attended to him.

Prince Harry was not with Meghan Markle as she shopped

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception on July 05, 2018

Meghan Markle browsed stands that sold local produce, honey, and flowers, among other items. She was only accompanied by a bodyguard. Her husband, Prince Harry, was not with her.

Her shopping trip came after Emmy voters snubbed her and Harry for a nomination for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. However, the Emmy oversight is important as the series is the second-most viewed documentary program on Netflix behind The Tinder Swindler.

Harry & Meghan‘s nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the Best Streaming Nonfiction Series category. In the category, Harry & Meghan faces off against Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have completed two projects for Netflix thus far. One was the aforementioned Harry & Meghan. But the other, titled Live to Lead, centered around one global leader relentlessly fighting for change. These include Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Greta Thunberg.