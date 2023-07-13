The royal insider weighs in on rumors regarding the five-year marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal rumor mill continues to spin stories regarding difficulties in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s marriage. However, one royal insider believes that these rumors should not be discounted as complete untruths. “Where there is smoke, there is fire,” claims Lady Colin Campbell.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25, 2019 in Windsor, England | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported marriage troubles

Lady Colin Campbell remains an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public behavior. She is regularly called upon for insider commentary regarding the royal family, and in a video posted on YouTube, Campbell claims there may be some validity to rumors regarding the breakdown of Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

“Those are the rumors. My understanding is that sometimes where there is smoke, there is fire,” Campbell stated.

“I am going to be very measured and very careful with what I say,” she continued. Moreover, “Whenever any high-profile marriage is in danger of collapsing, each side does what it can to preserve its position.”

She explained, “The word in drawing rooms is that the royal family quite rightly has no trust whatsoever in Meghan Markle. However, any [separation or divorce] agreement that is struck with her would have to be so ironclad that not only she, but her agents would have to be guarded against.”

Lady Colin Campbell believes some insiders consider Meghan Markle ‘treacherous’ and ‘devious’

Lady Colin Campbell weighed her words carefully as she continued her assessment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. She revealed that insiders close to the couple are wary of the former Suits star.

“People close to Harry regard Meghan as treacherous, devious, and untrustworthy,” she believes. “Going off of previous conduct.”

While there have been no formal statements from the couple regarding any marital discord, Campbell believes otherwise. Likewise, she discussed what could be at stake if the couple, who are married for five years, parted ways.

Campbell believes that if the couple’s relationship came to that juncture, Meghan may ask for a settlement upwards of $100M. “Should there ever be a separation or divorce, the haggling will be hard on both sides,” she says.

Meghan Markle can’t ruin the royal family’s reputation in the long run, says royal insider

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2022 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Lady Colin Campbell says she is privvy to matters “that could emerge” and the “truths that could float” regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal relationship. She believes that if the couple indeed split, Meghan could not spin any of these details to her advantage.

“There is no narrative that Meghan could come up with that would change the royal family’s reputation in the long run,” Campbell concluded. “Her behavior is the issue, and she has so sullied her reputation.”

Lady Colin Campbell was an early supporter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, she stated in this same video. However, as the couple’s union evolved, she since feels differently about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly behaved over the past five years.