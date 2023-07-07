Have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex been abandoned by the A-list celebrities who once championed their exit from the royal family?

A royal commentator claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been abandoned by their celebrity friends. She believes the couple is not being shielded by all those who once stood up for them since they exited their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are photographed visiting a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018, in Dubbo, Australia | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Daniela Elser claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being left adrift after having the support of a myriad of high-profile celebrity friends. The couple is rumored to face professional uncertainty after losing their Spotify contract worth $10M.

“If ever there was a moment for strings to be pulled, friendships to prove themselves, and alliances to be put on a proud show, it has been now,” Elser said. “And yet, there has not been a single famous or prominent industry voice speaking up to defend the duo. Not one.”

Elser continued, “Has pal Gayle King, who has talked about the pair on breakfast TV when it suits her, publicly pushed back against Spotify’s Bill Simmons’ characterization of them as ‘f****** grifters?’ Have Oprah Winfrey, James Corden, or podcaster Dax Shepherd, who have all scored headline-making interviews with the duke and duchess, popped up in defense of them?”

Who is left on Team Sussex?

After the support of A-list stars who held the couple up, Elser believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left alone. “Just who exactly is on Team Sussex? But who is left in Hollywood who wants to be publicly aligned with the lightning rod duo?” she questioned.

However, the commentator says the couple is in the “midst of one of their most professionally bruising chapters: of their lives.” The deafening silence from all those famous faces who once championed the couple appears to have gone silent.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s famous friends supporting them privately?

Meghan Markle and Beyoncé at the Lion King movie premiere in 2019 | Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly charged interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Beyoncé applauded the couple. Shortly after the CBS tell-all aired, Beyoncé posted a message of support to Meghan on her website’s homepage.

She wrote, “Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership.” She posted this message alongside a picture of herself and Meghan at The Lion King premiere. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyoncé also texted the Duchess of Sussex in a memorable scene featured in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex subsequently remarked that she “still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Elser asked of the A-list star, “But does the Lemonade star still see the duchess as ‘inspiring’ and ‘courageous?'”

She continued, “Meanwhile, even if La-La Land is not vocally and outwardly supporting Harry and Meghan, what about privately? Have they made personal inroads and built friendships with California’s elite?”

“However, having become estranged from both their fathers and all their siblings, with nobody really speaking to Harry anymore and with powerful voices who have previously spoken up for the couple having gone silent, who do they have left?” Elser concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to work with the streaming service Netflix to generate new content. Next for the couple is Heart of Invictus and a new television series called Bad Manners.