The royal insider believes that any tactics the Duke and Duchess of Sussex use won't work againt the royal family.

After three years of publicly discussing displeasures regarding the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now silent regarding their issues with the institution. However, even in their silence, one royal insider believes the couple is attempting to use tactics to “intimidate” the monarchy. Here are all the details.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to meet youngsters from across the Commonwealth as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using tactics to “intimidate” the monarchy. She explained her point of view during an appearance on Dan Wooton’s GBNews series.

Her commentary came after discussing reports that Harry and Meghan would stop speaking publicly about the royal family. However, stepping back from speaking publicly doesn’t mean they aren’t getting their message across.

One of their close friends, journalist Omid Scobie, continues to share public statements on behalf of the couple. However, Campbell says nothing anyone can say will do to create any further issues with the royals moving forward.

“There is nothing that Harry and Meghan or Omid Scobie can come up with that can intimidate the monarchy,” Lady Colin Campbell suggested. “Or do it real damage.”

“They have damaged themselves far more than they have damaged the monarchy,” she continued. “There is nothing worthwhile for them to say, so they make up a whole load of nonsense.”

She exclaimed that even if they “come near to the truth, so much of what they say is rubbish. People wouldn’t be able to recognize what bit of it is [truth].”

Lady Colin Campbell is highly critical of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle

Lady Colin Campbell has historically been very critical of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. She has long discussed the Duchess of Sussex on her YouTube channel.

Most recently, she challenged the integrity of the couple’s marriage during a segment that aired on GBNews’ Dan Wooton Tonight. She claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is “in trouble.”

“Harry and Meghan’s marriage is in trouble. They’re in big trouble,” Campbell claimed.

She elaborated by alluding to the cancellation of the couple’s contract with Spotify and the monetary loss that comes with its end. “As soon as money problems come into the room, you can depend on love flying out the window. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will get divorced tomorrow.”

On the contrary, Campbell claims Harry and Meghan will maintain a happy public presence. She says they are a “professional couple presenting a professional facade to the public.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed holding hands in early July amid reports of being in their ‘flop era’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022, in London, England | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed holding hands ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend as they exited an office building in Santa Barbara, CA. This was the first time the couple were seen together publicly since their Spotify contract was terminated.

In an editorial, Rolling Stone claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in their “flop era.” Journalist Louis Staples writes, “I have the feeling that the appetite is waning for their content stream.”

Staples continues, “Part of the issue the Sussexes are currently facing is that they have made their brand about their beef with the royal family. Now, their feud has reached a stalemate, and it feels like there isn’t much more to say.”

He concluded, “You can call it a ‘flop era,’ or simply teething issues, but the Sussexes are working out which platforms work for them. Some don’t, but that is the same for every celebrity.”

Next up for the couple is a special about the Invictus Games titled Heart of Invictus, set to debut on Netflix this August. Harry and Meghan are also reportedly working on a new TV series for the streaming service titled Bad Manners.