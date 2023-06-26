'Bad Manners' could be the next big Netflix project for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split with Spotify over rumors of underproducing content, a new report has emerged that the couple is helming a new TV show for Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streaming service in September 2020. Their company Archewell Productions has produced two series thus far, and their latest project is reportedly titled Bad Manners.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2021 in New York City | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal is worth $100M

It has been two and one-half years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed on the dotted line with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service. Their deal was worth a reported $100M and runs through 2025.

However, in that time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released two docuseries. The wildly popular Harry & Meghan focused on their courtship, marriage, and split from the royal family.

A second series, Live to Lead, featured interviews with world leaders and celebrities, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem. A third idea, a children’s animated series named Pearl, was scrapped by the streaming service.

Harry’s Heart of Invictus will drop this August. The series follows a group of competitors from around the globe. Service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games.

Now it has been reported by the Wall Street Journal the couple is planning yet another project for Netflix, a TV show. While it is uncertain if Netflix will give the project the green light, Bad Manners is reportedly the couple’s next project.

Bad Manners is based on Miss Havisham, a Charles Dickens character from the novel Great Expectations. The series will reportedly shift the focus from Havisham being a lonely spinster to a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly only received half of their Netflix payout

The Sun reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only received half of their Netflix payout thus far. To obtain the remaining funds, the couple must come up with projects Netflix will accept as part of their roster of programming.

A source told The Sun that thus far, there appear to be no issues with Netflix regarding new programming by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The source said, “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.”

However, any further projects regarding the couple, moving forward, will reportedly not include speaking about the royal family. Per The Sun, the couple reportedly has nothing further to say about their split from the House of Windsor.

Subsequently, this means that Harry and Meghan must deliver interesting and revenue-generating content for the streaming service. “The remainder of the deal relies on them producing good ideas. The deal’s continually under review, which is normal for ones of this magnitude,” a source explained.

What’s next for Harry & Meghan’s Archewell Productions?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Moving forward, Archewell Productions appears to reaffirm its place in the Netflix library of companies. A spokesperson for the company explained the company’s dedication to producing new content to the Wall Street Journal.

“New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception,” the spokesperson said. “We’re more equipped, focused, and energized than ever before.”

A Netflix spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal, “We’ll continue to work together on a number of projects.” However, no further information was released regarding the company’s ongoing partnership with Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, CA. They are the parents of two children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.