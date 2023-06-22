The 'distance' between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting 'longer and wider' says royal biographer Angela Levin.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced many difficulties in their five-year marriage. The couple, who share two children, famously exited the royal family in 2020, citing privacy issues and other factors in removing themselves from royal life. However, after months of publicly discussing the reasons for leaving the House of Windsor behind, they are reportedly facing yet another challenge. A royal biographer explains the “distance” between the couple is getting “longer and wider.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in New Zealand in 2018 | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Royal biographer Angela Levin claims the ‘distance’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting ‘longer and wider’

Angela Levin, who wrote a book about Prince Harry titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, claims the distance between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is getting “longer and wider” in an interview with GBNews.

Levin claims it seems “very odd” there are rumors of strife in Harry and Meghan’s household. She discussed claims that Prince Harry has a hotel he regularly stays at to “get away” from Meghan, although the couple’s rep denied these rumors.

“One of the hotels is permanently booked for him,” she continued. “It sounds to me that it’s somewhere he can rush to when things are bad. I think it’s a real tragic situation.”

“It’s a distance, isn’t it,” she continued. “The distance between them seems to get longer and wider.”

Prince Harry’s dreams are ‘collapsing’ Angela Levin added

In a separate interview for GBNews, Levin explored Harry’s future further. She fears all he hoped to achieve by leaving the royal family behind in 2020 appear to be crumbling.

“I think all his dreams are collapsing actually,” Levin said, referring to the reported breakdown of his marriage and the potential for deportation over revelations regarding drug use discussed in his autobiography Spare.

“I think they’re much more like nightmares now because he doesn’t know who to be or what to be,” she explained. “The impression I get is that Meghan isn’t there to help him in the same way that if you love somebody, you would be.”

‘I do feel sorry’ for Harry, said royal biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Angela Levin accompanied Prince Harry on many engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace. She continues to have empathy for the Duke of Sussex.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him. And although I’m extremely annoyed with him and can’t recognize what he’s like, I do feel sorry for somebody in such a state,” she explained.

“They don’t know where to turn or how to manage,” she continued. “He has created for himself a whole pool of negativity.”

Levin claims that everywhere Harry looks, he’s “fed up” with things not working out the way he planned. She believes his wanting to “punish” people and “change” the press, “it’s all just impossible.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, CA, with thier two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They are reportedly working on new content for Netflix.